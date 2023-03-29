You may not be aware, but on the morning of March 27th, war was declared in Nashville, TN. A deranged young woman, twisted by drugs and social media peer pressure shot up a school, killing 3 young White Christian children. This isn’t about drag queen story hours and sexualized books in libraries anymore, this is a battle with very real consequences, but will we recognize it for what it is, or are we to expect more Boomercon platitudes to solve this crisis? How exactly do we vote out this issue? The very act of banning procedures and drugs on children is perceived by their community as “genocide”, an act they are willing to respond to with an actual genocide.
This horrific shooting came on the heels of the LGBTQRDBBQ community announcing a “Trans Vengeance Day” to combat this perceived genocide. These people are playing to win while we (quibble) on podcasts and school board meetings trying to take the high road, slow and steady wins the race. No, you’re just losing with “grace”, and unlike elections, losing this war wont have us regroup and declare “We’ll get ‘em next time!”. No, it ends with you and your loved ones facing the wall, your children ripped from you, and they think its funny. “That’s insane Tyler.” Some may say so, who are blissfully unaware of history. It’s happened before, and not only can it happen here, but if Monday morning was any precedent, it’s already begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.