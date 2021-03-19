“We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we’ve set. We’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded,” Obama said on July 2, 2008.
I remember hearing once that, “You don’t have to be a paranoid to know someone’s out to get you.” This statement by then President Obama tells me I’m both, not “paranoid’ — and confirms “someone’s” out to get me — and you.
“Defund the police” undermines how America has conducted its’ law enforcement since our beginnings... locally and with COMMUNITY involvement, structure, oversight and accountability. Constables and Sheriffs are elected by the People. City police Chiefs through ELECTED mayors and counsels.
The Left’s aim is to destroy local policing by undermining their fiscal autonomy; and they move to “nationalize” law enforcement, making it loyal only to central control of the “National” government. Examples are the Fascist Italian “Blackshirts” and the “Brownshirts” of Nazi Germany. In both they recruited from “dissaffected” elements of their societies to form the “muscle” to forward their political aims.
Enter their alliance with Antifa and BLM, socialist students and others. Their target is your dissent to them. The goal is submit or pay the price. Or as the “Borg” of Star Trek were want to say, “ You will be absorbed. Resistance is futile”.
I say resist with all you have.
Robin “Buck” Torskie
U.S. Navy-retired
Laurel
