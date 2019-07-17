With the 2019 election fast approaching and with total absence of malice, I find myself compelled to express my outlook on at least a small portion of the upcoming event.
I have known current Jones County District 4 Supervisor David Scruggs for over 45 years. Together, at various times through those years, we have ridden dirt-bikes, ridden street-bikes and socialized with our wives and other friends. I have worked on his dirt-bikes. He has worked on my cars. I once built a section of header-tube to replace the one he crushed leaving a social gathering back in the early 1980s in a car that was not exactly built for off-road navigation. Although I have seen him only a few times in the last several years, I have always loved him like a brother (but not in a Broke-Back Mountain sort of way) and supported his election in 2015.
During his administration, I have not asked for anything that would result in a specifically personal benefit for myself. I would not put a friend in a position to have to choose friendship or responsibility to his position. The one thing I did ask his help with a few months ago has to do with honoring a dear (departed) friend whom I believe deserves to be remembered for heroic and selfless action during his military service.
The following text, regarding Captain Roy D. Martin, Distinguished Service Cross recipient, is excerpted from the Military Times Hall of Valor web site https://valor.militarytimes.com/hero/5397 :
Captain Martin was serving as Commanding Officer of Company B, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 8th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile). On 21 May 1966, his unit was assigned the task of routing an unknown Viet Cong force out of a nearby valley. A machine gun opened fire on the advancing platoon and Captain Martin, with complete disregard for his own personal safety, exposed himself to the intense fire, shot the gunner, and threw a grenade into the emplacement killing the three remaining Viet Cong. Continuing another 25 meters, Captain Martin eliminated two more bunkers which allowed his unit to advance. Still moving up, he exposed himself three more times to kill snipers. Captain Martin’s extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.
I was not aware of this incident until after Mr. Martin’s passing in 2012. For several years, I have wanted to have a portion of State Highway 590 designated as the Roy D. Martin Memorial Highway but was not familiar with the requirements. State Senator Chris McDaniel described the necessary process, pointing out that it begins with a resolution from the County Board of Supervisors. I reached out to my old friend David Scruggs for assistance to get the process started. He promised to look into it and get back with me. As of this writing, several disregarded phone calls, text messages and attempted Face Book messages later, I have yet to hear from him again. I have been told that his pattern of failure to return phone calls is a sore subject with a number of citizens of District 4.
At this point, I can’t help thinking that if he won’t keep his word about something as simple (for him) and important (to me) as this one request, there is little, if any, reason to believe he can be depended upon to satisfactorily perform the seriously important tasks that being re-elected to the Board of Supervisors will require him to faithfully promise to do.
I still enjoy occasionally thinking back on the good times we experienced together but I can’t help feeling the same sentiment that my little sister told me she expressed to David a while back, “...I have never been so disappointed in somebody in my life.”
Fortunately, we still have the opportunity in America to cast our vote for the candidate of our choice. I just wish more people took that opportunity more seriously.
Fred Pittman
Ellisville
