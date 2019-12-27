I totally disagree with the Thumbs Down comment from Saturday, December 21, 2019, saying “To the radical wing of the Democratic party. These people are sick.” What an awful comment. Yes, I know, I know, all you at the Leader-Call are Republicans who support our President Trump. Well, I don’t! He has caused all the divisiveness in this country and is so prejudiced towards anyone who is not White, calls out people on a public stage like a child whom he doesn’t like - he’s just plain embarrassing to this country. No, these people, the Dems, are not “sick.”
That is such an awful thing to say, even if it is a local newspaper.
Janet Johnson
Laurel
