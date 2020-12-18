Hard ball or Nerf ball? What game is the Republican Leadership of this country playing? Where is the sense of Law and Order gone? Do we have to follow any rules or can we just do as we wish?
Recently, Jim Cegielski circulated the idea of dividing our nation – those states that are run by liberal democratic socialists be given the east coast and west coast while the Law and Order Conservative Republicans be given the “fly over states.” That idea may have some advantages, but I would prefer that we “Take our country back.”
If we will only decide to make our own rules, rather than play by the rules that we are traditionally held as the “right thing to do,” we can make some big headway into taking our country back. That is what the Democratic Socialist Party has done and the Supreme Court of the United States, by failing to even hear the Texas case, has set a precedent and “approved” that the Secretary of State of Georgia can set the election rules for the state and no one has any recourse against them – not even a team of 18 other states. If the rule says that signatures must be verified, or the postmark must be verified, well the election officials can ignore that. If the favored candidate needs, more votes, run a select group of ballots through the tabulator for two or three times. And no one is even arrested for these violations – how can we win with this set of rules?
Let’s just band together our State leaderships of those 18 states along with others with Conservative State leaderships. Establish a game plan to “Take our country back.” The first step of the plan could be to make plans for the 2022 mid-term elections – Ballots can be printed with only the names of the people that are approved by the Conservative State leadership. Just to be fair, we must allow for write-in candidates – but if the name is not spelled correctly, it won’t be counted. The Supreme Court of the United States has already set the precedent that this is okay. If all states with Republican-held state government join in this plan, it should immediately give the Republicans full control of the House and Senate in 2022. I’m sure that there are other similar “rule changes” that can make the playing field a little more level.
If the Democratic Socialist Party can get away with the ignoring of the State Constitutions and the ignoring of the laws of their state in order to TAKE OUR COUNTRY FROM US, we need to FIGHT BACK.
Are we too weak to play HARD BALL or are we going to continue playing NERF BALL and just GIVE THEM the greatest country on God’s green Earth?
Robert Breeland
Laurel
