Jones county are you listening??? Does anyone really believe that it is okay for the current Sheriff to open a garbage pick up while playing sheriff?
If you will check the Mississippi Secretary of state’s website and search B Clean Environmental you will see that this business was started in 2018 and Alex Hodge is listed as Manger and Member.
In my opinion he is using his position for financial gain. My reasoning is who is going to turn down the sheriff or his employees when they come calling on you to rent a dumpster? I can tell you no one but maybe the Laurel Leader call.
If you don’t believe me start looking around at all the blue dumpsters popping up. I have nothing against Alex personally but we need a full time sheriff. Our county is over run with drugs and drug dealers. I am also glad that the sheriff department has been able to purchase military equipment with drug seized money but has anyone considered what the insurance and upkeep on these are?
I am glad our officers are protected but we the citizens also need protection so cut out the waste and maybe we can have more officers on patrol without increasing our taxes.
Can we the citizen see a detail expenditure report for 2018 for the sheriff’s department?
J Smith
Laurel
