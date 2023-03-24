Mr. Torske is just plain wrong about the superiority of Republican economic policies. First, use Google to find job numbers per president. In my lifetime, since JFK in 1960, we’ve had 30 years during which we had a Democratic president and 32 years for a Republican president — we saw more than 62 million jobs created under Democrats and just 21 million jobs created under Republicans. One party is clearly superior when it comes to job creation. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jobs_created_during_U.S._presidential_terms
Second, look at the Stock Market. Under Democrats, the S&P has had a 491 percent return in the same time frame, and Republicans only a 177 percent return (JFK -16 percent, LBJ - 46 percent, Carter - 28 percent, Clinton - 200 percent, Obama - 182 percent, Biden - 19 percent) ; (Nixon - -20 percent, Ford - 26 percent, Reagan - 117 percent , H.W. Bush - 51 percent , W. Bush - - 40 percent, Trump 43 percent). One party is also clearly superior when it comes to returns on the stock market. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergeiklebnikov/2020/07/23/historical-stock-market-returns-under-every-us-president/?sh=1dc2cbf3faaf
As for GDP growth, Democrats also do a lot better - up 121 percent since JFK, and only up 83 percent for Republicans in the same time period. ((JFK -16 percent, LBJ - 30 percent, Carter - 14 percent, Clinton - 34 percent, Obama - 19 percent, Biden - 6 percent) ; (Nixon - 15 percent, Ford - 8 percent, Reagan - 31 percent , H.W. Bush - 8 percent , W. Bush - 15 percent, Trump - 6 percent) Source: https://www.factsarefirst.com/metrics/gdp-growth/
As for the debt and deficits, both parties have grown our national debt, but only the Democrats have paid it down. Clinton actually left a budget surplus. In contrast, Trump exploded the debt by 25 percent, up more than $7.5 trillion. His economy did not produce enough to cover for his giant tax cuts to the already rich, so his deficits were huge! Democrats followed the Pelosi rule of Pay-Go, so they had to pay for any new spending. The GOP got rid of that as soon as they got control in 2010, and remember, they only accomplished one thing in 8 years, between 2010 and 2018 when they were in control. They passed Trump’s huge tax cut to the already wealthy, and that tax cut exploded the yearly deficits, and those deficits build up the accumulated national debt.
So according to the numbers, the Democrats are vastly superior to the Republicans when it comes to the economy and when it comes to being responsible with our government spending. If you care about better jobs, more jobs, making more money, seeing your investments grow, and about responsible government spending that actually helps Americans lead better lives (better health insurance, lower costs for prescriptions, updating bridges, highways, water lines, airports, and making sure Social Security and Medicare will be available for seniors), then Democrats do the best job. Facts are stubborn things, and they can’t be argued away effectively with propaganda.
Economic facts are not the total story of both parties, as we all know. Other issues are also important - immigration, borders, trade policies, school policies, civil rights, law enforcement, bank bailouts, foreign policy, income vs. sales tax, etc. The GOP used to have a lot of good ideas on all these issues, and I would like to see our current GOP representatives start to devote some time and energy into dealing with these types of issues and problems. Why are we taxing food at 7 percent in Mississippi? Other states don’t do this. Why are we allowing the engines to a Ford F-150 to be built in Mexico? Why are we still following the Jones Act of 1920, a law that inadvertently makes our highways packed with semi trailers when water transportation is so much cheaper? Why are we still giving subsidies to Big Oil companies when they are making record profits? Why is the chairman of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates when the sources of inflation are corporate price gouging, supply bottlenecks, a war in Ukraine, and a bird flu? There are big issues to argue about. Which party is best for the economy is simply not one of them.
