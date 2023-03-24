Mr. Torske is just plain wrong about the superiority of Republican economic policies. First, use Google to find job numbers per president. In my lifetime, since JFK in 1960, we’ve had 30 years during which we had a Democratic president and 32 years for a Republican president  — we saw more than 62 million jobs created under Democrats and just 21 million jobs created under Republicans. One party is clearly superior when it comes to job creation. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jobs_created_during_U.S._presidential_terms

Second, look at the Stock Market. Under Democrats, the S&P has had a 491 percent return in the same time frame, and Republicans only a 177 percent return (JFK -16 percent, LBJ - 46 percent, Carter - 28 percent, Clinton - 200 percent, Obama - 182 percent, Biden - 19 percent) ; (Nixon - -20 percent, Ford - 26 percent, Reagan - 117 percent , H.W. Bush - 51 percent , W. Bush - - 40 percent, Trump 43 percent).  One party is also clearly superior when it comes to returns on the stock market. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergeiklebnikov/2020/07/23/historical-stock-market-returns-under-every-us-president/?sh=1dc2cbf3faaf

