The most profound and drastic division exist in our country today. We are a spoiled, unthankful people who were fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator. We should all desire the best for our nation and future generations.
But there appears to be a blindness or refusal to see what is happening. The corruption, hatred, and lies are ignored or accepted. It is hard to comprehend there could be so much deception among Americans.
All I can do is pray God will touch the cold, selfish hearts so eyes can see the evil, minds discern the truth, and we won’t cause the downfall of our one great United States of America.
Carolyn Dearman
Laurel
