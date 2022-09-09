Every day, millions of Americans get behind the wheel and head out on the highways. Many of them are off to the grocery store, some to their place of work and others on road trips, but 3.6 million are professional truck drivers. These are the hard-working professional men and women that deliver the goods that keep America moving.
From the food we eat, the clothes we wear, to the medical supplies and equipment we use to stay healthy – professional truck drivers get things where they need to be, on time, safely, and securely.
Beginning on Sept. 11, we will celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic, professional truck drivers take on a heroic role by delivering the essential goods to our country. The sacrifices that professional drivers made to help carry the nation through the pandemic must never be understated. To deliver for American families, drivers put their own health, and the health of their families on the line. This should come as no surprise as truck drivers are always some of the first to arrive after natural disasters braving hazardous conditions to deliver much needed supplies to victims and first responders. Their dedication and sacrifice deserves our praise, recognition, and appreciation.
Truck drivers deliver over 10 billion tons of freight every year, which is about 70% of all the freight moved in the U.S. In Mississippi, 85% of the communities rely exclusively on trucks to receive all their goods.
The trucking industry is the backbone of our economy, and our professional drivers are the industry’s heart. Their commitment to safety and dependability ensures our quality of life remains intact – even during a global pandemic.
This week, when you’re in a grocery store, take a minute to notice how stocked the shelves are – and always remained, even during the most trying moments of the pandemic. Then think about the professional drivers that delivered all the food you, and everyone else you know, put into your carts and brought home to your families. When sitting at home, maybe in your home office, look around and realize that everything inside it was at some point in the back of truck before it got to where it is now.
When dining at a restaurant or picking up takeout, think about the meal you’re about to eat and how the ingredients were very recently delivered by truck. Think about all the jobs truck drivers have made possible out of the commitment to do their own.
The next time you’re cruising down the highway and pass by a truck, give them the famous honking sign – they’ll love it! If a passenger in your vehicle is able to capture the moment on video, post it to social media and include the hashtag #honkforhighwayheroes and #thankatrucker.
During this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, take a moment to be thankful for the efforts of America’s truck drivers and recognize that without them, your home, your workplace, your dinner table, and your life, would look very different.
Our most sincere thanks to America’s professional truck drivers, who truly do move our great country forward.
Mississippi Trucking Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.