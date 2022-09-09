Every day, millions of Americans get behind the wheel and head out on the highways. Many of them are off to the grocery store, some to their place of work and others on road trips, but 3.6 million are professional truck drivers. These are the hard-working professional men and women that deliver the goods that keep America moving. 

From the food we eat, the clothes we wear, to the medical supplies and equipment we use to stay healthy – professional truck drivers get things where they need to be, on time, safely, and securely.  

