Mississippi has two very different choices in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
The first is business-as-usual healthcare that lets thousands fall through the cracks of unreliable coverage.
The second is a guarantee that every Mississippian, regardless of their income or place of residence, can get healthcare when they need it.
Joe Biden wants to continue what Obamacare did well, but without getting rid of what made Obamacare unaffordable and inaccessible to about 30 million Americans.
The other choice, Bernie Sanders, takes a very different approach. Bernie Sanders advocates for Medicare for All, which would eliminate the premiums, copays, and deductibles that too often force Mississippians to make the impossible choice between caring for their health and providing for their loved ones. The Sanders plan also calls for a substantial investment in rural health, from building new hospitals and clinics to incentivizing nurses, nurse’s aides, doctors, and other critical staff to work in these medically underserved areas.
Mississippi is among the most rural states in America, giving it the great potential to lead the nation in showing how important and effective investing in rural healthcare can be. Hard-working Mississippians deserve the security of knowing that a bad health diagnosis is not an automatic debt sentence. Sanders’s Medicare for All plan guarantees this security, and at a fraction of the costs of our current system.
This is why Bernie Sanders has my vote, and for the sake of Mississippi’s children and elders, this is why I hope he has yours too.
Thomas Jackson
Stringer
