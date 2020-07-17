I am Robert Barnes a life long resident of Jones county. I am contacting you about the water fountains on the courthouse lawn in Ellisville. I would like to offer a suggestion for the water fountains, personally I have never drank from either one of and I have lived here 58 years.
The history of Jones county is very interesting and these water fountains could be used as a tool to help promote unity in our nation. Yes I said nation, folks whether we like it or not we live in the very hub of what was known as Dixie.
First off I do not agree with slavery now nor in the past. I do not agree with destruction of any historical monuments in this great nation. History should be remembered as a way of preventing decisions to be repeated that were not in the best interest to all Americans. I think that we as residents of Jones County can show the nation that if we can get along and live life in unity where all this division was very apparent in the past why in the world can’t they follow us?
So instead of tearing the water fountains down and destroying a piece of history promote a campaign to show the rest of the world that this is the way things were and that we should never let it happen again! Within one half a mile from the courthouse is the location where a confederate officer was slain by a group of Jones county residents who joined forces and claimed to be a Free State of Jones in an attempt to keep our country unified. Freedom is paid for by sacrifice.
I want to let it be known that I believe without the grace of God and the sacrifice that Jesus made for us that none of us would be enjoying living in the greatest nation in the world! Sacrifices are not limited to just one act nor are the rewards of a sacrifice limited to any certain people.
Let us all be honest with ourselves and consider where would we be today if if in the past none of these hardships were bestowed upon our forefathers. This letter in not intended to stir up any conflict just an attempt to make the world a better place for us all.
God Bless America!
Robert Barnes
Ellisville
