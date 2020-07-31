When life begins in plants, animals and humans there is a basic reality called “need.” This is the position we always be in. No matter of color or contored to survive as normal human race we need each other. Fairness, compassion, dignity, honor and love of life we reproduce as God’s creation.
When protesting, there should be a law 30 minutes before sun down until 30 minutes after sun rise is illegal. I feel this would clear up most problems. I think it would help solve people’s property and business, and a lot safer for every one.
I am a 86-1/2-year-old Korean War vet.
Preston Gatlin
Jones County
