Veterans account for 20% of suicides in the United States. 18-22 veterans commit suicide every day in America. Many of them suffer from PTSD
Many medications prescribed for PTSD are opioids and have terrible side effects. These have a risk for dependence and make it difficult to engage in daily activities. Studies show that veterans in 34 other states are successfully receiving relief from regulated medical marijuana.
Veterans in Mississippi deserve to have that same option. There will be two options on the ballot on November 3rd for voters to decide. Initiative 65 will allow physicians in Mississippi to certify patients who suffer from 22 specific diseases, including PTSD, cancer, epilepsy, and others. The politician’s Alternative 65A does not even include a list of qualifying conditions or a program start
date. Please join me in voting for Initiative 65 on November 3rd! For more information, www.medicalmarijuana2020.com. Will you vote with me?
Danielle Cruthirds
Heidelberg
