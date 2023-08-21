I suspect the reason for voter apathy among conservative voters is the dysfunction and delusions of the national G.O.P. and the absolute craziness and dishonesty of the Right Wing Media outlets. What is the G.O.P. plan to curb inflation, lower costs for prescription drugs, increase wages for workers, lower the deficit, fix our broken immigration system, strengthen our national security, lower the risk of nuclear weapons being used by the likes of Iran and North Korea, to bring back or create manufacturing industries that fled America to chase cheap wages in Mexico or overseas, to strengthen our energy grid, decrease pollution and lower the prices for energy? The so-called conservatives have abandoned policy and have instead focused all their attention on culture war issues. Right wing media is full of stories about gay pop tarts, cancel culture, "woke" ideas, the "Biden Crime family", and the House GOP is doing nothing but run comical committees run by Jordan and Comer that have not uncovered any evidence about anything.
Conservative apathy is the result of the GOP lacking cogent policy ideas besides cutting taxes (mostly for the rich). In 2020, the Republican Party didn’t even bother to draw up an official platform; all they did was promise to support Trump, who was ineffectual as a president. McDaniel wanted to cut state income taxes, but that has always produced slower economic growth (https://www.cbpp.org/research/big-cuts-in-state-income-taxes-not-yielding-promised-benefits).
