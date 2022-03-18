Why in the world would they send Kamala Harris to Europe? She already has her hands full trying to take care of our border. That big and long cackle she gave when the reporter ask her a question was really a big embarrassment to the United States of America. She thinks whats going on over there is something to laugh about.
As for myself and the 2.5 million people that have already left the Ukraine we don’t appreciate the cackle. It isn’t funny.
Ott Martin
Ellisville
P.S. I can think of two people more qualified to go over there. My first choice would be Mortimer Snerd and my second choice would be Clyde Cadiddlehopper.
