Shopping the other day in Walmart/Laurel. What’s that I see in the aisle close to the Electronics Section?
Oh, a beautiful kiosk filled with colorful hats, and lots of other fun items kids could easily reach and enjoy....celebrating Gay /LGBQT+ Pride! June is Pride month, so stock up and celebrate! Uggh!!
I wonder what the Founder, Sam Walton, would think of this? A couple of shoppers I chatted with were horrified. At Sunday Men’s Group one gentleman said he’s done with Walmart. Recently, a large beer company learned a costly lesson about marketing to this disgusting genre. Go see if this display is still up and if it is, let your conscience be your guide.
