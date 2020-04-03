Dear Mr. Warren,
Who is Don Hartness? I am a 59-year-old military veteran and father of four boys and one grandson. I am married to a beautiful wife of 22 years from Jasper County. I have a job, pay my taxes, and I am involved with state and local politics, and local community. If you had bothered to call me or come by my home, your article would have to be rewritten.
I am an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment and I served our country to defend these rights and to defend the constitution as written. I served with other “colors” and nationalities in the U.S. Army. I was at a recent board meeting in Laurel. Funny, I did not see you in attendance, so it makes your article from second-hand information, which is not even admissible in a court of law.
Sanctuary county status, which I introduced, just makes sure our supervisors do not make edicts that will circumvent our Second Amendment, like closing gun stores, sending the sheriff to confiscate our weapons or limiting what we can buy.
Mr. Warren, the hateful rhetoric of somehow linking me to the Klan or white supremacy are an attack of my character and honor. If you had used your “Dick Tracy” decoder ring and talked to my friends and family in the Ellisville area, you could have found out a little about the person you hate instead of writing a fairy tale article. You could have at least Googled my name for any info, good or bad. I have “0” ties to any hate groups you mentioned. Since you know these groups so well, I am sure you can come up with some proof. I will donate $200 to your favorite charity if you can find anything. Seeing that you are the bully in the schoolyard with your past, I do not think you will do anything but run your mouth.
It is OK to disagree with the sanctuary county status and give reasons why in a debate, but to impugn someone’s character and reputation is crossing the lines of decency and downright hateful. Calling me an outsider is not very inviting and almost sounds like the racism you describe. I received inboxes on social media of all the mean things you have done to the good people of the Jones County community in the past.
Again, Mr. Warren, who is Don Hartness? Check my social media accounts, flag man, Don Hartness, Gold Star Family Memorial Wall. If you want to see some of my work, take a short drive to Camp Shelby to see the Gold Star Family Memorial Wall I helped build. I was invited to be on the Board of Gold Star Families, because of my financial efforts.
Out of the $41,000 to build and erect, I raised $8,000 in a two-year period. You see, Mr. Warren, I love my country and fellow veterans so much that I stand with “Old Glory” for 12 hours continuously, rain or shine, three days a year in Rankin County. Memorial Day, 4th of July and Veterans Day, raising funds for local combat soldiers.
Finally, Mr. Warren, I moved to Ellisville in March 2019. I have family in the area — two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, a son, four nieces and nephews, a mother and father-in-law and a beautiful wife who loves me. I am a Christian conservative man who loves his country and the time I have left on Earth, I will spend uplifting my fellow man and making my corner of the world a better place.
Mr. Warren, I do not have hate in my heart even after all the vile things you described in your article or to those families you smeared in the past. Mr. Warren, I hope the words in this article truly hit home in your soul. Reflect on others you have slandered and character assassinated. One day, you will have to answer for all those deeds. When you really grow up one day and want to have a conversation, you are welcome to come to my home and see with your eyes, the man you impugned is really not a bad guy. This will be my last response to your accusations and may God bless your troubled soul.
Don “Flagman” Hartness
Jones County
