I am a student at Cascade Christian Schools, and I am writing a report on the state of Mississippi. We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about our state. If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc. from your state, it would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you very much.
Yours truly,
Nora
Fifth-Grader
Cascade Christian School
601 9th Ave. S.E.
Puyallup, WA 98372
P.S. Home Town on HGTV is my favorite show. I love your town.
