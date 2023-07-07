Decades ago, the late Adlai Stevenson spoke "America's greatest need is better qualified voters!” The former U.S. senator had lost his 1950 race for President to the war veteran Dwight David Eisenhower! That simplistic “observation” was to be soon affirmed as “we voters” sent a Peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia to the White House!.....and, decades of following elections? Would that old Adlai could send us those missing “qualified (INFORMED AND COMMITTED) voters, local, state and Federal! America’s Greatest Need! It is late, Very, Very late! (p.s. I am not the Laurel policeman named John Stringer).
John Stringer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.