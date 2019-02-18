Black History Month is celebrated this month, which is the shortest month of the year. Noted historian Carter G. Woodson established Negro History Week in 1926 and is now observed since 1976 as Black History Month.
Black History Month was established in remembrance of the contributions and achievements of African-Americans. The American Indians’ history was lost and/or destroyed and there is no continuous record.
I pen this letter with some disappointment, yet hope in this society. Nothing in life is ever all, whether spiritually, emotionally, socially, intellectually or personally. As a whole, I find myself asking, what would our ancestors of yesteryear say about the times we now live in. Respect seemingly has become something of the distant past, not only for others, but one’s self.
Recently in McComb, I overheard a 10- or 11-year-old girl, as she played with her friends, using sexually explicit and vulgar language. Her words should be reserved for married adults, and then only in the privacy of their homes.
I was shocked, but not surprised considering the climate we live in. Then, think of small children that live in a gated community, possibly eating dinner week after week, listening to their parents making racially insensitive remarks.
My point, with groups of these children could easily become the unwitting product or byproduct of their environment. Impressionable children will say what they hear and then do what they see, whether at home, school, community and/or church. Those silent good people and institutions must speak out, act on basic convictions and give ones courage, regardless of color.
The Apostle Paul in the book of Philippians, speaks of the importance of the community and being like-minded. As Black History Month is celebrated, we all should be reminded of Mark 3:25: “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
Unity is a mark of strength. Anything less is unacceptable.
An Amharic proverb from Ethiopia says, “threads united can tie a lion.”
Johnny F. Harper
Laurel
