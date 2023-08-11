What do we all Say, “Buy Local”? What about the candidates that order all their campaign material online? No telling where their money is going. How many votes will they be getting from other states? We have 3 fine print shops in Jones County. Do we ask for a county job. Get a county check but spend our money online without even checking with the print shops here in Jones Country. I’ve been in the printing business 61 years and own my own shop for 45 years. Don’t ask for a county job and not support our county. Don’t ask me for my vote!
Bobby Ainsworth, Owner
