Many people are wondering, will we ever see an end, not only to this COVID-19 virus, but an end to ALL sickness one day? What the Bible says is very comforting and may surprise you.
Isaiah 33:24 says, “And no resident will say: ‘I am sick.’ The people dwelling in the land will be pardoned for their error.” So one day on this earth sickness will be gone. How will God accomplish this?
Matthew 9:35 says, “And Jesus set out on a tour of all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the good news of the Kingdom and curing every sort of infirmity.” So Jesus linked the healing of sickness with God’s Kingdom.
What exactly is God’s Kingdom and in what other ways will it affect me and my family? You can visit the website JW.org and type in the search box “What is God’s Kingdom?” It’s a great family website that answers many of your Bible questions.
Geraldine Bunch
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.