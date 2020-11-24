For a long time, it has been posed to Americans that plastics and other thrown away products are harming our wildlife and polluting our oceans. It was all I heard for a long period. Authorities kept asking Americans to care about our oceans and streams and wildlife.
After listening to countless messages to the public begging us to wake up and do something to make America a cleaner and non-toxic place to be, where are the centers to collect the harmful pollutants?
I did find, after much searching, a center at USM that supposedly was up to the task of receiving plastics and other items that they said would do away with.
I was into a regular collective attitude with them, taking my plastics and such there. But, as the Covid situation appeared, they stopped the collection process and I don’t think they have ever started back. What am I to do?
I was feeling halfway good about doing my part to protect America’s welfare. I feel let down.
Glenda Flynt, Laurel
