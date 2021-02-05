In comment to your Editorial of January 21st (The Swamp won in ’20), I submit that the readers ask themselves one question: Where does an American go, when there is no longer an America? Nowhere is the answer.
The question of secession — or subjugation — is clear to me, and embodied in our Declaration of independence;
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”... and, that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
The present Administration and those who empower them, reject the protections of our Constitution, and in fact seek to abolish it. The active and aggressive repression of Free Speech is only one of the most egregious efforts to cancel you, me and every other Free American’s God given Rights. Their continual erosion of individual Liberties and the effort to “divide and conquer” are all in the pursuit of power and power alone, and are counter to all principals of this Republic.
I choose “Option 2”. God Bless.
Robin “Buck” Torskie
Laurel
