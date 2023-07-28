As we approach Election Day these are a few thoughts that l have for my fellow citizens of this wonderful county that my people have called home now for well over two centuries. In the movie “Hell or Highwater” two men investigating a bank robbery enter a cafe and are approached by an elderly lady who is the waitress who asks “What don’t you want?”
Confused, the men attempt to determine her meaning with her explaining in a most colorful vocabulary that people only get one thing, T-bone steaks and either you don’t want green beans or you don’t want the corn on the cob. She then asks again, “Now what don’t you want?”
I think it fitting to share a few things here that we don’t want or should not want as citizens of this county. Many of y’all are hard working people with farms, businesses, and jobs that you work diligently at to provide for your families and you deserve the best. Let’s work hard to change our situation here in the Free State.
1.) The nepotism we see in the government in this county.
2.) Increased taxes for schools without improved performance and that if taxes are increased it be used for education and not an ever increasing administration.
3.) Whoever it is at Ellisville State School that is in charge of Phillip Keuter to allow him access to a computer anymore.
4.) Jones County’s own version of Kamala Harris to be elected to office.
5.) Supervisors who are caught misappropriating funds, misusing county equipment, and using the aforementioned for personal gain to go unpunished.
6.) Representatives who represent their own interests and not those of the people they are supposed to serve.
7.) To be treated like serfs by people elected to serve us, We the People. You are public servants not gods on Mount Olympus.
8.) A sheriff that will honour his promise of fair treatment of all and not play favorites and cover the wrongs of some while persecuting others.
9.) Judges that use their influence and aren’t honest. You know who you are. You good ones know who you are and thank you for your efforts.
10.) Delbert Hoseman to get a single Jones County vote.
11.) Last but not least poor voter turnout. This, next to Christ’s salvation, is the greatest gift that man was ever given. Men froze to death, were disemboweled by grapeshot, suffered great privation and hardship so you could have the privilege. Don’t waste it.
These are just a few things that we don’t want here in County Jones. Thank you the opportunity to share them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.