As soon as Superintendent Watts took her position, she told the Teachers Assistances and Cafeteria workers that they were making $50.00 too much. Watts and the Board went into payroll and took back the $50.00 added to their salaries. What did they do with these hourly workers’ money? Give back what was essentially stolen. While we are discussing the Superintendent and School Board, we have demanded that Mayor Magee start the legal process to give citizens of Laurel their right to elect the School Board and Superintendent. The Mayor has failed to address this issue for the last ten years. The County, which is predominantly white has that choice. Why take this choice away from black residents who predominantly occupy this city?
Finally, let me make this perfectly clear, I do not mind improvements downtown or in the predominantly white communities, but for God’s sake, stop playing blacks for dumb, you have done nothing but what we have fought for in Ward 7. I fought for the Splash pad in Ward 7 and I was awarded the matched $600,000.00 for flooding after proving to the Mississippi Senate that they elected to pump oil from the Tallahoma rather than build a levy to stop the flooding in Ward 7. These funds will be used for another street out of Johnson Circle during flooding and to fix other problems in Ward 7. Finally, take back our fairground and build our Theme/Water Park for Laurel residents. Stop denying us what other cities getting.
