Dear Mr. Cegielski,
In response to your recent opinion “the two extremes” in Saturday, August 20th’s edition of the Laurel Leader-Call, I have a few questions for you.
First off, let me say that I was born and raised in Jones county. I obtained my degree from Mississippi State University, and have lived in the South my entire life. And, I’m a Democrat.
My intention is not to berate you, but rather to give you an opportunity to perhaps educate me.
First, I must also be an extremist, because, I “believe in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the ideals set forth by our Founding Fathers.”
You state that “the labeling of patriotic, freedom-loving people like me” is “being used by Democrats as a weapon.”
In your article, you label all Democrats as “socialist,” “incredibly stupid,” “communist,” “swamp creatures.”
Pot meet kettle.
You stated you interviewed 20 people on the “streets of Laurel” and found only one tourist couple that reluctantly admitted to voting for Biden.
Which streets did you walk down to find these people?
Did you visit any predominantly black and brown neighborhoods?
Or did you only approach middle-aged and older white folks?
What were the demographics of your sample?
I admit Joe Biden was not my first choice for President. However, I would proudly admit to voting for him.
As far as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is concerned, who exactly is deranged here?
The people who were horrified at the January 6th insurrection? Regular folks in Mississippi who would like to move on from the previous administration’s name-calling, chauvinistic, child-like behavior?
Or is it folks like you? Who believes that Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Chris McDaniels are comparable to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison?
They are not the future of this country. They are the past.
What would be so bad about a female leader, someone under the age of 60, or a leader of color? A leader that looks like and represents more of the majority of the country.
(Not everybody looks or thinks like you. Yet, we’re still Americans, and we vote.)
I find it quite interesting that the word “communist” is often found in your articles, and right there in the paragraph below mentioning Trump, Desantis, and McDaniels.
Pretty ironic, especially when Desantis has implemented a law in Florida called “Don’t Say Gay.”
Who’s the communist?
I pray that individual states ensure elections are free and fair. I pray that leaders who want to uphold the constitution, protect Freedom of Speech, the right to bear arms, and uphold the Separation of Church and State are elected.
Would it be so bad if we listened to each other with open hearts and minds?
I don’t intend on changing your political or personal beliefs with this letter, I’m hoping to open a dialog.
Sarah Murphy Flynt
Laurel
Editor’s note: The dialog is open.Ms. Flynt will be a guest on The Buck Naked Truth podcast, which will be broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
