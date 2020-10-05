America’s youngest voters need the wisdom of America’s oldest voters, to warn them of the perils of socialism and to warn them once socialism if chosen, America will never be salvaged.
President Richard Nixon understood this dilemma, in his time, and acted upon it. Yet, his actions were rejected by a brainwashed populace, thanks to a hostile antagonist media. Because of the credulity of the nation’s younger voters not heeding Nixon’s duty of warning the nation of the imminent socialist-menace, innocent American school children are indoctrinated by a variety of Orwellian and politically correct history books — Stalinism at its best!
Worse, under a Biden reformist-Administration, America will witness the Democrats’ plantation of welfare for all, which means that it will not be a time for the average working American to start a family, have children or even buy a home. Instead, it will be a time to tighten their belt, as will millions of students and retirees stranded in their own debts. The math of hypocritical socialist-welfare dictates that government tax one poor person to pay for another poor person’s existence — it does not add up. In fact, it correlates economic disaster.
In the end, under a Biden reformist-Administration, prices will go up, as food and gasoline will become rationed through a stamp program. In short, the Obama’s “victory garden” will become the Biden’s welfare plantation. All of this is why America’s youngest voters need the wisdom of America’s oldest voters, to warn them of the perils of socialism.
Carl Marchi
Holliston, Mass.
