Dear Mr. Cegielski:
My name is Patricia Daily but I go by Tish. I am a widow, mother of four and grandmother of nine. I live in Florida and don’t send letters to publishers. My friend lives in Ovett and told me about your article and I asked her to send it titled “Luke 23:34”.
WOW.
You covered everything and all very true. Thank you! So I wanted you to know I have made copies for my family and friends. Those will be sent to California, Texas, Michigan, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and all over Florida. I retired from FMCC out of Miami and sadly saw what the Cubans lived with after the takeover of Castro. Many need to wake up to the riots, destruction and even the shootings.
So again you answered it all and I wanted to thank you by my letter. My husband was in World War II and the flag meant everything to him. I have black neighbors, German neighbors, Atlanta neighbors and we all get along. We all are Christians and I do Kairos Prison Ministry. We all are praying for America and again PRAISE GOD there are ones like you that write the truth. Thank you again.
God Bless,
Mrs. Tish Daily
Hernando, Fla.
PS. Many said you should be a guest on “Levin, Liberty & Justice” Sunday nights on Fox
