For various reasons, I often put considerable effort into not mentioning some observation I have made after witnessing some development or experiencing some incident. Sometimes it maybe strikes me as being something so obvious that I just figure everybody noticed and simply were not inclined to comment. Sometimes, I figure I may have misinterpreted whatever might just have happened and decide to just let it go rather than possibly get into a possibly heated discussion with someone who interpreted things differently. I try not to enter into debates about subjects I have little or no knowledge of (unlike a vast number of people I have known during my relatively short yet illustrious career) due mostly to the fact that, if I am mistaken about something, I prefer to find it out before everyone else in the room does. Keeping quiet may not make me appear any smarter but I do all that I can to not appear any stupider.

Two specific topics have been quite prominent in casual conversation in recent weeks: the weather and elected officials; and/or their respective job performances. The thermometer I have in one of the better ventilated areas of the building I work in has read 100 degrees more than one day recently. I’ve been scared to move it to other areas to discover just how hot it might be… Naturally, everybody has been complaining about the heat and it actually is a mite toasty most of the time. I have lost track of the multitude of people who have alluded to the miserably hot weather we’re having all around our region. This brings to mind the old observation that, “Everybody complains about the weather but nobody does anything about it.” A slightly humorous assertion with a lot of truth.

