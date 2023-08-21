For various reasons, I often put considerable effort into not mentioning some observation I have made after witnessing some development or experiencing some incident. Sometimes it maybe strikes me as being something so obvious that I just figure everybody noticed and simply were not inclined to comment. Sometimes, I figure I may have misinterpreted whatever might just have happened and decide to just let it go rather than possibly get into a possibly heated discussion with someone who interpreted things differently. I try not to enter into debates about subjects I have little or no knowledge of (unlike a vast number of people I have known during my relatively short yet illustrious career) due mostly to the fact that, if I am mistaken about something, I prefer to find it out before everyone else in the room does. Keeping quiet may not make me appear any smarter but I do all that I can to not appear any stupider.
Two specific topics have been quite prominent in casual conversation in recent weeks: the weather and elected officials; and/or their respective job performances. The thermometer I have in one of the better ventilated areas of the building I work in has read 100 degrees more than one day recently. I’ve been scared to move it to other areas to discover just how hot it might be… Naturally, everybody has been complaining about the heat and it actually is a mite toasty most of the time. I have lost track of the multitude of people who have alluded to the miserably hot weather we’re having all around our region. This brings to mind the old observation that, “Everybody complains about the weather but nobody does anything about it.” A slightly humorous assertion with a lot of truth.
The other specific topic which has been as hotly (no pun intended, but don’t take my word for it) discussed is the serious dissatisfaction with at least some of our elected officials seeking reelection or hoping to be promoted to loftier positions. For as long as I can remember, there has always been some degree of disappointment (bordering occasionally on outright hatred) of at least some of the people who, following their successful campaign(s), have proven to be considerably less effective than the image they had projected prior to having been elected. 2023 has been yet another year of the typical whining, moaning, bellyaching and groaning over the lackluster (in an attempt to remain at least slightly respectful) performance of some of our previously described office holders.
And yet, when the opportunity afforded us through the sacrifices of so many patriotic Americans throughout the last 247 years to vote (which many in the world will never be allowed to do) and do our part to at least change direction and hopefully improve the future, too many simply chose either to just skip it or put the same previously unsatisfactory candidates back in place or promote them to continue their impotent careers in higher positions. Much like the weather, seemingly, “Everybody complains about unproductive politicians but practically nobody apparently is motivated to do anything about them” when good people step forward to offer alternatives / even when some of them have a proven and easily accessible record of dedication to the people of our state.
If the heat-wave continues, my suggestion would be keep in mind that this is nothing compared to the temperature in the destination to which our State and our Country presently appear to be heading at a really rapid pace.
