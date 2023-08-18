In an unfortunate twist, the subject of genocide re-entered our political discourse this month, with the liberal media again embracing the wrong side of history.
It began late last month, when 90,000 spectators dressed in red and black filled a stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Economic Freedom Fighters, the country’s predominant Marxist, pan-African political party. In a now-viral video captured at the event, EFF leader Julius Malema led the deafening crowd in an all-too-familiar chant: “Shoot to kill! Kill the Boer, the farmer!”
The spectacle struck many as a call for violence against the Boers — South Africa’s white farmers of Dutch descent. Social media erupted in a swell of outrage, prompting the American Pravda to pounce to the rescue. The Washington Post released a column insisting that conservatives are simply “oblivious to the possibility that the chant could be the product of a country with a vastly different political history than that of the United States.” Not to be outdone, The New York Times leapt into the fray, reminding the helpless masses that calls to murder white people — even from ambitious communist despots — “should not be taken literally.”
Never one to shrink from a fight, South African-born tech tycoon Elon Musk took to X (the platform until recently known as Twitter) with a riposte of his own: “The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide!” Following his lead, sensible voices across social media have lambasted Malema’s rhetoric and his accomplices in the American news industry.
Given the liberal media’s demand for some extraordinary degree of historical context before condemning Julius Malema and his genocidal cast of comrades, however, let’s set the record straight.
Like any communist zealot, Malema revels in rumination about death and civil unrest. At a 2016 rally, he reassured a throng of his starry-eyed supporters that he was not “calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.” Addressing a crammed coliseum in March 2018, he foretold a day when he and his followers would “cut the throat of whiteness.”
Four years later, Malema’s remarks landed him in court against South African civil rights advocates. Under oath, he declined to testify that he would never demand the massacre of white people, saying, “I don’t know what’s going to happen … I won’t rule out that possibility.” Then, in an October 2022 speech to EFF’s Western Cape division, Malema told his party members, “A revolution demands that, at some point, there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act.”
Make no mistake: Malema’s bloodthirsty demagoguery has been a catalyst for racial violence. In the short time since his rally last month, at least two white farmers have been murdered, the first less than 24 hours later: In the small town of Grootvlei, four black teens beat 79-year-old Theo Bekker with an iron bar before slitting his throat in front of his wife. Then, on Aug. 2, authorities found a white farmer murdered in his home in South Africa’s northwestern province of Biesiesvlei.
Hundreds of racially motivated attacks like these happen every year. Although the national government does not provide data on such incidents — an oversight widely regarded as a sign of complicity — private organizations do. AfriForum, a non-governmental civil rights group, reported 333 attacks (including 50 murders) against South African farmers in 2022 alone — a sum only slightly lower than previous years. The Transvaal Agricultural Union’s findings reflect similar figures, along with a steady escalation in farm attacks from 2012 to the present.
Typically too poor to move abroad, white farmers — just five percent of the population — suffer constant abuse under the far-left African National Congress, the country’s long-established ruling party. In 2018, as the ANC was weighing plans to seize farmland without compensation, president Cyril Ramaphosa denied the reality of farm murders altogether, saying, “there are no killings of farmers or white farmers in South Africa.” Weeks earlier, the South African Constitutional Court ruled that roughly 300,000 gun owners must surrender their firearms to police to be destroyed, diminishing farmers’ ability to defend themselves. And this year, the ANC passed legislation requiring farms to meet racial hiring quotas in order to be eligible for water use.
In many respects, the histories of America and South Africa rhyme. As the American pioneers were taming the Great Plains beyond the Mississippi River, the South African “voortrekkers” (a word for “pioneers” in Dutch and Afrikaans) were settling the great plains beyond the Orange River. Over 330,000 South Africans fought alongside the Allies in World War II. During the Cold War, South Africa resisted the influence of Soviet communism, even as other African nations succumbed to it. And just as America is celebrated as the world’s “melting pot” today, South Africa is dubbed the “Rainbow Nation.”
These parallel histories precede a parallel problem: a culture so terrified of offending the activist class that it will rationalize state-assisted genocide. Until we leave this childish habit behind, communists in South Africa will get away with murder, and the American liberal media will defend them.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
