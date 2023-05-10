Monday passed like any other day with little attention turned to our history. Seventy-eight years ago, the Allies defeated Nazi Germany, bringing an end to World War II in Europe.

Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

The victory was the culmination of an 11-month march from D Day — June 6, 1944 — to the German surrender — May 8, 1945. The greatest war machine known to man was brought to its knees.

