Monday passed like any other day with little attention turned to our history. Seventy-eight years ago, the Allies defeated Nazi Germany, bringing an end to World War II in Europe.
The victory was the culmination of an 11-month march from D Day — June 6, 1944 — to the German surrender — May 8, 1945. The greatest war machine known to man was brought to its knees.
America and its allies would go on to defeat Imperial Japan about three months later, bringing to close to the second war to end all wars. At least that is what we should hope for.
What May 8 also symbolized was the unity and purpose for which this country rose up and the terribly sad notion that should it happen again, we will not be victorious.
Rewind to Dec. 6, 1941. The United States is coming out of the Great Depression. The military is nothing like what it would become. War raged in Europe, but it was mostly a European war. One day later, every American life changed when Imperial Japan launched its surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing about 3,000 Americans and launching this country — which was not prepared for it — into the Second World War.
Citizens wrapped themselves in the American flag as wave after wave of volunteers ran to sign up for military service. That was what young men did — serve the country that was under attack.
And that is where we deviate first. There was an open, outward and heartfelt love of country back then. Being an American meant something. It was home, and when home gets attacked, those who love it must rise and defend it. If that happens now, a large portion of our population would rise to say that America deserved it. More attention would be paid to someone in power uttering a slur about the Japanese than the damage that was done by the Japanese.
Would there be a race to sign up for military service? Every day, we are beaten over the head about how miserable, irredeemable, racist, homophobic, transphobic, alphabet soup of victimhood phobic, so why would anyone fight to defend such a place? And the reason we are allowed — or forced — to be beaten over the head with those monikers is because of the freedom protected by the men and women who died in defense of this country.
Not to mention that our population, for the most part, is too fat and too sedentary to even be admitted to the military let alone have a fight to the death. Our young people spend too much time indoors, over-eating and playing video games. We expect them to run to the military office to face boot camp and then the hell never before imagined in a foreign land?
If a draft occurred, those who didn’t flee to Canada or Mexico would enlist, then bitch and complain about how mean the drill sergeant at Parris Island is and how awful it is that they have to wake up at 6 in the morning — not to mention the lack of delivered food.
In World War II, those who were not overseas fighting were transforming this country’s industry. Factories churned out millions of military vehicles and ammunition. The famed “Rosie the Riveter” became a national hero. She symbolized the efforts of the American women at home supplying the war machine. Posters of Uncle Sam became the thing of legend — WE WANT YOU!
Today, should the Army produce such a poster, a large swath of the citizens of this country will see Old Whitey the Slavemaster.
Then came the rations. In our sloth-like national existence, for a few bucks, anyone can line up at a buffet and eat more than many people in other countries do in a week. We do not like to be told what to do or how to act. So what would it be like when you couldn’t get Five Guys delivered to your front door? How about gasoline rationing? Could you do it? Could anyone today?
The sacrifice was out of love of country. Without love of country, how many would be willing to sacrifice whatever it took, as long as it took to get the job done?
World War III is coming. The enemies of this country are emboldened by our divisions. When the threads begin to separate, it is only a matter of time until the shirt comes apart. We are doing everything possible to expedite our demise in the grossest form of self-inflicted wounds known to humankind.
While one person might wrap himself in the American flag and realize and appreciate the freedom guaranteed through blood and toil over generations, others will see that same person as a racist, imperialist whose heart is filled with hate — and those numbers are continuing to grow like kudzu on a Mississippi hillside.
Thank God when our grandparents and great-grandparents faced such a challenge they rose up to meet it — and then defeat it.
