I pride myself and this newspaper for being fair, impartial and truthful when it comes to evaluating any situation involving thiscounty, our elected officials,law enforcement and the residents who live here. That is what I’m going do in this column and it is why I want-ed to start out by offering fulldisclosure before I get into the heart of what occurred out on Lyon Ranch Road on July 11.
I know Mary Ellen Senne, who was arrested for animal abuse along with her hus- band David. I don’t know her well, but I’ve met her three or four times — all very briefly because every single time, she would tell me that she had to “tend to the animals.”
Each time that I have been around Mrs. Senne was solely because of our editor, Sean Murphy, who developed a close relationship with the Sennes soon after he moved here. Sean is so close to the Sennes that a little over a year ago, he was married ontheir property, affectionately known as “Wonderland” because it contains an array of amazing features, includ- ing a carousel, train, bamboo garden and pirate ship. The last time I saw Mrs. Senne was when I officiated Sean’s wedding and, even then, I only saw her for a minute or two to exchange pleasantries.
There is no doubt that Sean is not only emotionally involved in this case, but also torn apart by it, as he also has been a huge proponent of Southern Cross Animal Rescue, which was very much involved in the raid. Sean has written extensively in regard to his love of animals and has covered numerous SCAR cases, including most recently the dog that was shot in the face with an arrow.
The day after the raid, I was called to the sheriff’s department and received
a very kind warning that Sean had inappropriately interjected himself firsthand into the matter. I thanked the sheriff for the heads-up and his understanding and the next day informed Sean that I clearly had to remove him from this story. (I would have done so even if thesheriff hadn’t talked to me.)Sean agreed that he was far too emotionally involved on both sides of this case and both our investigation and reporting was turned over to reporter extraordinaire Mark Thornton.
I have no doubt that Mark will do a fantastic job of getting to the bottom of some very disturbing questions that surround this case. He always does. The biggest question that needs answering is, “Why was this case handled in the manner it was?”
Like I said, I don’t know Mary Ellen Senne very well, but what I do know is that she loves dogs and cats. No one spends thousands of dollars a month on dog and cat food and thousands more on vet bills if they don’t have a deep love for the animals that she was trying to care for —improperly or not.
I’ll admit that I never saw the facilities where the dogs and cats were housed, as Wonderland is a massive 161-acre property. Heck, I had no idea that she had 55 dogs and 34 cats housed on the property. Had I known, Iwould have been horrified.
But what I did witness was Mary Ellen taking dozens of dogs for walks on the massive estate. As a matter of fact, to me, I thought Mary Ellen was a little bit touched in the head because it seemed like she spent every second of every day taking care of animals. (Like I said earlier, every time I was there, she would engage in a brief conversation then excuse herself to get back to the animals.)
Now, I’ve seen the photos that the Humane Society has released and I’ve yet to see a photo of a malnourished dog. I did see one photo of a dog that has a skin condition. I once owned a dog with red mange, which is an incurable skin condition that made the dog look like he came directly from the depths of hell, so that hardly proves animalabuse. The sheriff claims that he saw a dog whose back end was being eaten by maggots, but no proof of that has been released.
However, even if there was a dog that was in as bad as condition as the sheriff claims, it is pretty safe to say that when a 68-year-old woman is trying to care for 55 dogs and 34 cats that no one wanted, many of which she probably saved from being put to sleep or dying along a road, there are going to be sick and dying animals among them.
What I am certain of is that Mary Ellen Senne is not a villain. Her husband David, who is a decorated retired Army colonel suffering from several mental and physical ailments, certainly didn’t deserve to be paraded into court in handcuffs. That was so wrong, it is almost unbearable to think about. The people attacking this couple on Facebook without knowing all of the facts should be ashamed of themselves.
I believe Mary Ellen Senne is a kind soul who was doing her best and spending thousands of dollars to save the lives of dogs and cats no one else wanted. But even if that isn’t true, the worse case scenario is that she was an animal hoarder who couldn’t say no when offered a stray by places such as SCAR!
We need to know what condition these animals were in when they came to Mary Ellen. And we need clarification about the three-month investigation that culminated with the search-and-seizure warrant being executed on the morning of July 11.
The sheriff says his department and SCAR worked together to build evidence during that time ... but now SCAR President Heather Williams is on Facebook posting “it wasn’t 3 months ... I’m not even sure where that started.”
Well, Hodge has said it was a three-month investigation in press conferences and on Facebook live no fewer than a half-dozen times and his public information officer, Allyson Knotts, said on July 11: “This began in May.”
During that same live broadcast, SCAR board member Stacy Thrash also said the raid was the result of a probe that had lasted three months. Needless to say, we didn’t pull it out of thin air.
And why was the media kept off the scene completely,when at other times media have been allowed to film terrible animal abuse?
No matter, I don’t understand why a “three-month investigation” by the sheriff’s department never included visiting the property and talking to the Sennes. I don’t understand why SCAR didn’t simply come to Mary Ellen and tell her that they appreciated her trying to help, but that she was in over her head and then hold an adoption day to relieve her of so many animals.
I don’t understand why the huge publicity stunt of a raid with the Humane Society, SCAR, the entire over-extended sheriff’s department,an Associated Press photographer and television cameras when all that was required was one person from SCAR or the sheriff’s department talking to the elderly couple and offering them some help.
Wouldn’t that have been the better solution?
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
