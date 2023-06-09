"It’s up to all of us to do our due diligence when it comes to vetting our candidates, and those who won’t debate should be at the top of your list to eliminate from consideration."
I have been inundated with requests to weigh in on the sheriff’s race. I really do appreciate those of you who trust my opinion when it comes to all things political, but I’m going to disappoint those of you who want me to come out in favor of one candidate or another when it comes to that particular race.
Right now, many of you are saying, “Wait, you aren’t shy about giving your opinion on other races, and you certainly weren’t scared to give your opinion four years ago during the sheriff’s race. So, what’s changed?”
Well. First and foremost, on Oct. 1, I will be moderating another debate for sheriff candidates. The “Supertalk/Laurel Leader-Call General Election Jones County Sheriff Debate” will take place three weeks before the general election, and as a moderator, I need to remain as neutral as possible, and that is what I have tried to do.
Secondly, we are closing in on 10,000 views of the first debate, which is massive, so most everyone who actually cares about the race has heard the candidates answer some tough questions and can now make their own informed decision. If you haven’t watched the first debate, it is available on The Buck Naked Truth Facebook page. If you are still in doubt after watching that debate, then make sure you tune into Supertalk or the Leader-Call Facebook page on Oct. 17 for the second debate. Never before will the voters of Jones County be more prepared to vote intelligently for their next sheriff.
With that, I will say that the only candidate I’d say does not deserve your consideration would be LPD officer Kenny Rogers, as he was invited and refused to debate. No candidate deserves a free pass when it comes to running for any office, and if you are scared to debate or can not defend your record, then you should not hold public office.
Which brings me to Chris McDaniel, Don Hartness and Chris Hodge. All three of these fine conservative men have opponents who refuse to debate them. McDaniel has issued a challenge to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann through various television stations, and Hosemann has cowardly ducked every invitation to debate. There is a reason. McDaniel would mop the floor with Hosemann and Hosemann knows it. McDaniel’s conservative record is not only stellar, but the best in the state. He was endorsed by Trump while Hosemann told Trump to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” McDaniel would eliminate the state income tax while Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying it. On every single issue, McDaniel would crush Hosemann, so Hosemann has to count on the fact that lazy voters won’t pay attention to the fact that he is scared to debate.
Don Hartness is in the same situation in his state Senate race against Robin Robinson. Hartness is the only conservative in the race, and Robinson knows it. She can not defend a record in which she missed close to 40 percent of the votes when she was in the House. Not only that, in the votes she did make, she was graded a “D” by the conservative watchdog group “Americans for Prosperity.” Hartness would win a debate hands down, so Robinson used her husband’s medical condition as an excuse not to debate, while at the same time, attending every party, graduation, barbecue and event available to her. She has time for everything else — just not a debate.
There is even more to the differences between Robinson and Hartness than the fact that one’s a conservative and one’s not. Robinson is a politician and Hartness is not. Robinson made it a point to be at the Memorial Day events at the Veterans Memorial Museum here in Jones County so that she could get her photo-op. While she was doing that on Memorial Day, Don Hartness was on a street corner in Jackson, passing out American flags and raising thousands of dollars for veterans … just like he has done on every Memorial Day for the past decade.
If you want to get a really good glimpse into who Don Hartness really is, watch his recent episode of The Buck Naked Truth, and you will see him choked up with emotion when he talks about his work on behalf of veterans and Gold Star families. That’s real. It’s not the fake political bullcrap that Robinson seems to be so good at.
And then there is Chris Hodge. He had a debate and did really, really well. His debate opponent, Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, did pretty well himself, but Parker has dropped out of the race, citing that he was simply ready to retire. That leaves Hodge with only one opponent, attorney Chuck Blackwell. I don’t know Mr. Blackwell, and he certainly doesn’t have a political record to look at, but what he does have is a debate dodge.
Blackwell originally accepted an invitation to debate Hodge and Parker on The Buck Naked Truth but backed out at the last minute with no explanation. Hodge showed intelligence, stated his conservative values and came across as competent in the debate. I thought Hodge won the debate because he also wasn’t scared to tell us he would support the conservative McDaniel in the lieutenant governor’s race. I like a candidate who isn’t afraid to speak his mind and doesn’t duck questions. Blackwell didn’t just duck questions but ducked the entire debate. Chris Hodge deserves to win the House District 88 race hands down because he won his debate and is the only one left in the race who was willing to debate.
It’s up to all of us to do our due diligence when it comes to vetting our candidates, and those who won’t debate should be at the top of your list to eliminate from consideration. But it is also up to us to hold those same candidates accountable once they do get in office, and there is one recently elected local candidate who is failing us big time.
The day before he was elected to Congress, Mike Ezell came on The Buck Naked Truth and told us what a principled conservative he was, but it was a bald-faced lie. Ezell is someone who is not only supporting but helped raise money for “Delbert the Democrat” against a true principled conservative like Chris McDaniel.
But now we have more evidence that Ezell is not who he said he was. During the recent vote on the “Debt Ceiling” bill, which pushed through trillions more in spending but cut the defense budget after being adjusted for inflation, Mike Ezell sided with the likes of Bennie Thompson, Eric Swalwel, and Chuck Schumer and RINOs in the Senate such as Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski in passing the bill.
Ezell was our only area representative who voted to pass the bill as Rep. Michael Guest and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith both voted against it. Heck, even Roger Wicker voted against the bill, which continues the out-of-control spending by our federal government. No true conservative would have voted for this bill, and Ezell is most certainly not a true conservative. We should all start working now to make him a one-term Congressman.
