In a recent op-ed, Rebekah Staples criticized Sen. Chris McDaniel for receiving a grade of “B” from BIPEC – the Mississippi Business and Industry Political Education Committee “Business & Jobs” scorecard.
Although a grade of “B” is still a great score, making McDaniel a strong supporter of business even under BIPEC’s “big government” standards, Staples inexplicably went out of her way to point out that McDaniel’s score was the same as Democrat Juan Barnett of Heidelberg. Moreover, McDaniel was one of eight Republicans in the Senate to receive a “B,” she notes, while every other Republican earned an “A.”
But the problem here is not Chris McDaniel; the problem is BIPEC. It is an establishment organization that describes itself as “pro-business” but not “pro-free market.” And there is a big difference between the two. BICEP supports protectionism, cronyism and corporate welfare — everything that Chris McDaniel opposes — so it’s no surprise that his score is a “B” and not an “A.”
Sen. McDaniel was also the most ardent defender of the right of the people of Mississippi to have a voice in the process of choosing a flag for the state. However, BIPEC docked points from McDaniel’s total because he voted against the new state flag.
In fact, the only vote in 2021 where McDaniel voted against BIPEC was HB 1, the bill that cemented the change of the flag design.
Why would that matter? Because BIPEC supported the new state flag, believing that “the old flag put us at a disadvantage.” Staples erroneously concluded that the voters in Jones County “must agree with that mindset, as they voted some 58.8 percent to adopt the new Mississippi flag design in 2020.”
This viewpoint is disingenuous at best, lying at worst. The people of Mississippi were never given a say in the process and were not allowed to choose between a new design and the old one. McDaniel fought for the right of the people to have a genuine say, something that BIPEC obviously does not support. Nor does Staples, apparently.
Staples failed to point out the obvious in her attack piece – had McDaniel voted to change the flag, his BIPEC score would have been an “A.” But he honorably stood by his principles and his campaign promises to the people of Mississippi.
So, why is McDaniel being attacked for doing the right thing?
First, let’s follow the money. Rebekah Staples hails from Jones County, but she is a creature of the political establishment, a professional lobbyist, and is more concerned with padding her bank account than she is with policies that benefit working families. She once worked for Haley Barbour, which should be enough to convince anyone that she is not a true conservative who believes in free markets.
Sadly, she was part of the Barbour gang who did everything in their power to destroy Chris McDaniel in 2014, when the political establishment cheated and stole the U.S. Senate race for Thad Cochran.
Four years ago, some ethical issues arose from her work with the establishment. According to one AP report, “Rebekah Staples has worked as a $10,000-a-month consultant for Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves during legislative sessions while also working as a lobbyist for private clients. Records show she was paid $30,000 during three-month sessions and $40,000 when lawmakers met four months.”
During his second term, she worked for Gov. Barbour, then for Tate Reeves, and the Butler Snow lobbying firm. “Staples worked several years as a government relations specialist for the Butler Snow law firm, helping handle work for some of the firm’s clients. She also has a consulting contract with Mississippi State University’s National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center, university records show. The center has paid Staples more than $48,000 in consulting fees and expenses since last year,” the 2017 report showed. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
How could one care for the people of Mississippi when they are on the dole to that extent?
In short, Staples likes cronyism because she is a crony — just another highly paid insider and a prime example of why we need lobbyist reform laws to clean up the system.
So, rather than BIPEC, let us look at the scorecard of an organization dedicated to lower taxes, less government regulation and economic prosperity for all — Americans For Prosperity, which ranks Sen. McDaniel first in promoting free-market policies. McDaniel received a perfect score from AFP, the highest in the entire legislature. Only one other senator besides McDaniel scored an “A.”
Rather than big government, establishment policies that benefit the wealthy few and those with government connections in consulting firms, McDaniel seeks to adopt policies that will help the working people of Mississippi and bring in more businesses without bribing them with massive amounts of tax dollars that turn into enormous government boondoggles. Handing big and “woke” corporations hundreds of millions of dollars out of the pockets of working Mississippians for a handful of jobs might be pro-business, but it’s not free-market economics.
Sen. McDaniel’s vision is to end the income tax, reduce property taxes, reduce the overall tax burden, eliminate burdensome regulations and cut spending. It’s the difference between BIPEC’s policies and free-market policies.
It’s time to adopt the McDaniel Way and push for free-market solutions for real job growth and prosperity.
Ryan Walters is is an author and independent historian from Jones County. He wrote the book “Remember Mississippi: How Chris McDaniel Exposed the GOP Establishment and Started a Revolution.”
