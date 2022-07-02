I was looking at my awards and framed certificates on a shelf, so I was prompted to think about plaques. I studied the framed and matted Leadership Jones County certificate standing among the others.
Four days earlier, I had exchanged pleasantries with banker Mitch Bryant when we happened to meet unexpectedly. I introduced him to my wife and told her we had been in Leadership Jones County together. Mitch inserted, “That was a long time ago.” According to the framed certificate, we were selected and participated in the class of 1991-92. It was a long time ago.
I’ve had the opportunity to honor and encourage others by presenting them with the Pass It On Award. This wooden plaque, with a certificate affixed, is given to a worthy person or group annually at a public meeting. On the same day Mitch approached me, I happened to come upon Dr. Charles Boone, a retired entomology professor. He received this award from my hand one year for his volunteer work.
I asked myself the questions, “Does anyone, including me, really appreciate receiving a plaque? Do people really want plaques?” It is common, and proper, for organizations and businesses to proudly display framed certificates and plaques of commendation. These are invariably form certificates.
By “form certificates,” I mean a general form is followed and routinely reused. A previous honoree’s name is simply deleted from the page and another inserted in its place. Such formality has a place, but I came to conclude we wanted something more personalized. At the bottom of the award certificate, beneath the embossed gold seal and signatures, a little paragraph was added.
In small print, specifics were given as to why the recipient of the Pass It On Award was worthy of it.
I felt good about this show of sentiment, but this good idea would be overshadowed by another. Steven Morgan (Morgan Brothers Millwork), on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Christian Food Mission, presented me with a handsome engraved metallic plaque. For my retirement, the wording was highly complimentary. The significance of their thoughtfulness was borne out by the fact that two identical plaques had been made. One was given to me; one was put on public display.
When I came to Jones County to work in the oil industry, I received a paycheck and, I recall, a bottle of whiskey as a gift. When I retired from another job, godly people had given intangible gifts without price and a marvelous plaque succulently summing up a career.
