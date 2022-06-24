I was sitting, drinking my coffee one morning, and I was thinking about puzzles. I do not mean difficult questions to be answered or perplexing problems to be solved. When I say “puzzles,” I mean jigsaw puzzles.
I was staring at a place on the wall where there used to hang a framed puzzle of a whimsical, old-timey rural scene. In its place now is a busy watercolor caricature of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. When our children were little, they put together small puzzles with large pieces. Later, as a family, we fit 1,000-piece puzzles together and had several of them framed in order to hang them on walls.
My wife and I were in Biloxi last month at the Edgewater Mall shopping (or I should say I accompanied her as she shopped). In this mall hangs a framed puzzle billed as the World’s Largest Puzzle with the artist’s picture being titled “Monuments Around The World.” This sweeping, colorful work is said to contain 42,000 puzzle pieces and comes from Spain. We, like other shoppers, stopped to study the great puzzle and take pictures. We also browsed in the Puzzles USA store, which sponsored the project, while we were in the mall.
There was an older lady in east Laurel with whom I became acquainted. She was one of those people who came into my life for a short period of time. Our paths crossed for many months and then she was gone. This happens again and again to everyone as temporary relationships are established in this life lasting different lengths of time. Mrs. Verlean Cooley was known by many people
as the “Puzzle Lady.” Mrs. Cooley was usually alone and spent much of her time quietly putting puzzles together in her house. She was known for this simple pastime of completing one puzzle after another. She told me that people gave her boxed puzzles, and so she diligently carried on with her pleasant work.
Using puzzle glue, she would keep each completed puzzle intact. This sweet lady routinely gave away her finished puzzles as gifts. She gave me one when I was at her house one day. I had a speaking engagement shortly after receiving the puzzle and took the unframed gift along with me. I had the puzzle displayed on an easel for the audience. I made the point that this dear lady had given me, and others, what she could.
It was a simple act. It was a representation of her investment of time, and it was a show of sincere kindness. I’m sure there is a puzzle in someone’s home or hanging on someone’s wall that is a reminder to them of the gracious Puzzle Lady who gave what she had to give to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.