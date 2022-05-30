It is sometimes said that there are four seasons in Mississippi — hurricane, tornado, summer and football. Thank goodness football is on the list because the other three can really throw our state into adverse conditions. Wednesday marks the six-month, cross-your-fingers hurricane season, and the weather-guessers are predicting an active season this year.
Mississippi Power, a wonderful sponsor for the Laurel Leader-Call’s Bobcat Jr. newspaper that goes to youngsters in schools across the city and county, offers tips for hurricane season in this month’s issue. But we feel like we need to reiterate how Mississippi Power advises residents to prepare early. We thank the company for it sponsorship and leadership in getting our state ready for anything Mother Nature throws our way.
Family hurricane plan In the plan, you should decide:
• When the family should evacuate. Regardless of your decision, obey all evacuation orders from local officials;
• Where you’ll go. Map alternate routes in case a mass evacuation clogs your main evacuation route;
• What you’ll do with family pets;
• Where you’ll store boats or recreational vehicles;
• Which relatives you’ll notify and when;
• What you’ll do to protect important family papers and keepsakes;
• Where family members will gather after the hurricane pass- es if they’re not able to be together before it hits;
You’ll also want to locate all emergency shelters. This will be vital if you decide to leave at the last minute. Putting the plan in action To get started, here’s a list of what you should include:
• Canned goods and non-perishable foods that don’t require cooking, such as canned meats and fishes, soups, fruits and vegetables;
• Dried fruit, peanut butter and jelly, bottled water; baby formula and food; prescription medicine (two-week supply); flashlights or lanterns and extra batteries, ice chest, battery-operated radio, non-electric clock and fire extinguisher.
Visit Mississippipower.com or the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for more tips on preparing for hurricanes. And, while you are at it, say a few prayers that this season will be a quiet one for the Gulf states.
