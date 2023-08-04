I turned 60 years old this week. If it wasn’t for the chronic plantar fasciitis and some strange, still undiagnosed eye problem that developed about four months ago, I wouldn’t feel much different than I did in my early 30’s, when I first moved to Mississippi.
From the day that I arrived in Laurel, some 28 years ago, I have never once regretted the move to the Deep South. As a matter of fact, as the years have flown by and the country has gone more and more insane, I have thanked the Lord that I’ve had the opportunity to raise my children and live out the prime years of my life in God’s country.
Unfortunately, Mississippi does not exist in a vacuum, and the outside influences that have corrupted a good portion of the United States have certainly crept into Mississippi’s schools (especially our universities), our businesses and our government.
A couple of months ago, radical liberal Democrat Stacy Abrams went on one of the Left-wing TV networks and was asked which state is ripe for being turned into a blue state. She answered, “Mississippi.” Unfortunately, Abrams, for once in her life, is correct.
Thanks to elected officials like Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi is already considered a “purple state” because people like Hosemann aren’t conservative. They claim to be conservative, but it’s only to gain our votes.
You don’t appoint 13 of the 16 Democrat state senators to committee chairmanships, all of whom publicly endorsed Joe Biden, if you are a conservative. You don’t stand in the way of the elimination of the state income tax if you are a conservative. You don’t endorse Mitt Romney for president and tell President Trump to go “Jump in the Gulf of Mexico” if you are a conservative, and you don’t block the legislative efforts of the most conservative member of the Senate, Chris McDaniel, if you are a conservative. Oh, yeah … you also don’t serve as VP of an abortion clinic if you are a conservative. Sorry, Delbert. You can no longer hide from that inconvenient truth.
The bottom line is this. If we do not elect Chris McDaniel to be our next lieutenant governor on Tuesday, then the best we can hope for in Mississippi is to remain a purple state. And, God forbid, if Hosemann fools enough people into voting for him again and Tate Reeves falls to Brandon Presley in November, Mississippi will officially be a blue state. We just can’t let that happen because I’m not sure Florida has enough room for all of us.
On the other hand, if McDaniel can pull off the upset on Tuesday, everything changes. Mississippi will instantly become the next Florida. We will have someone in the ultimate power position in the state who will fight as hard as Ron Desantis has to change the culture of his state. McDaniel will fight for us, the people. He’ll eliminate some taxes and lower others. He’ll go after our universities with threats of defunding if they don’t stop their indoctrination tactics. And he will stand up to the federal government and protect our free speech, our right to bear arms and our right to decide what we put into our bodies. Freedom, lower taxes and less government. It seems so simple, yet so many of our citizens seem to yearn for the opposite.
I believe the election on Tuesday will decide the course of, not only our state, but our entire future. If a historically conservative state like Mississippi can not figure out that Chris McDaniel is the best conservative statesman since Ronald Reagan and decides to give Hosemann another four years of pushing liberalism, then what hope do we have for a country that already collectively has lost its way?
Personally, outside of when I ran for Mayor of Laurel at the turn of the century, I’ve never been as invested, both financially and effort-wise, in a political race as I have this one. But I didn’t do it for me. I did it for my daughter, son-in-law and my two grandchildren who live here. I did it for your kids and your grandchildren as well.
I’ve had 60 years of enjoying the greatest country in the history of mankind. It saddens me that we now live in a country where we don’t even know if the next presidential election will be free and fair. Just think about that. Our grandchildren may never get to live in a country where free and fair elections take place.
We are in danger of leaving behind a country where you are thrown in jail for speaking your mind. It’s a fact that our own government actively worked with social-media companies to silence critics … people as powerful as doctors, scientists, Robert Kennedy Jr. and even President Donald Trump. If you don’t think that is a dire warning to all of us that we are living under an oppressive regime, then I don’t know what is.
Citizens of the United States are in prison because they peacefully protested extremely dubious election results. Our DOJ and FBI now openly prosecute or don’t prosecute people based on whom they voted for. Our government has been targeting a presidential candidate, turned president, turned presidential candidate again for eight straight years now, while at the same time, turning a blind eye to the obvious influence-peddling and corruption of the Biden family.
I could go on, but you get the picture. We are currently living under a totalitarian, non-democratically elected regime that uses the DOJ and FBI as its secret police and the media as a propaganda arm.
It’s our last chance to change course, without violence. Hosemann will do nothing to protect our children and grandchildren from the Biden Administration. Heck, Hosemann is Mississippi’s own version of Joe Biden. McDaniel will protect us. He understands the power of our Constitution and the rights that it gives to individual states and the freedom of its citizens.
If America is going to make a last stand, it is going to happen in states like Florida and Texas. If Mississippi votes for McDaniel on Tuesday, it will happen here, as well. It’s our last chance. For the sake of your children, make this one count.
(post script) To all the patriots who participated in “The Buck Naked Truth “Save Our Country” challenge, I thank you for your donations to the Chris McDaniel campaign. We raised close to $14,000 that hopefully will help bring home a victory for a great man and our native son. If you sent $100 or more, your name will be put in a drawing for the autographed President Trump book, “Our Journey Together.” That will take place on a special Wednesday post-primary election edition of The Buck Naked Truth next week. You can watch the drawing live on Facebook. The episode starts at 4 p.m.)
