I turned 60 years old this week. If it wasn’t for the chronic plantar fasciitis and some strange, still undiagnosed eye problem that developed about four months ago, I wouldn’t feel much different than I did in my early 30’s, when I first moved to Mississippi.

From the day that I arrived in Laurel, some 28 years ago, I have never once regretted the move to the Deep South. As a matter of fact, as the years have flown by and the country has gone more and more insane, I have thanked the Lord that I’ve had the opportunity to raise my children and live out the prime years of my life in God’s country.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

