Most of us who came of age before the turn of the century are absolutely dumbfounded at the collective stupidity that seems to have engulfed the entire western world.  

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

The Chinese must laugh at us every day as they build battleships and tanks while we argue about how many genders there are. They must shake their heads with bemused wonder as we destroy our entire economy so that we can embrace a green energy infrastructure that doesn’t actually exist. In the meantime, they busy themselves with building coal plants and mining the cobalt that it will take to power our electric cars that we aren’t actually buying or driving. And, of course, the Chinese have to take secret pleasure in watching us send billions upon billions of dollars to secure the borders of Ukraine while they send spies, fentanyl and God knows what else across our open and welcoming southern border.

