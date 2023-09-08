Most of us who came of age before the turn of the century are absolutely dumbfounded at the collective stupidity that seems to have engulfed the entire western world.
The Chinese must laugh at us every day as they build battleships and tanks while we argue about how many genders there are. They must shake their heads with bemused wonder as we destroy our entire economy so that we can embrace a green energy infrastructure that doesn’t actually exist. In the meantime, they busy themselves with building coal plants and mining the cobalt that it will take to power our electric cars that we aren’t actually buying or driving. And, of course, the Chinese have to take secret pleasure in watching us send billions upon billions of dollars to secure the borders of Ukraine while they send spies, fentanyl and God knows what else across our open and welcoming southern border.
We have become so collectively dumb in this country, we can’t even agree that grown-ass men shouldn’t be competing against girls in sports. And here is what is so ironic. It’s actually our supposed institutes of higher learning that are pushing the stupidity.
Every parent should seriously consider talking your children into learning a trade as opposed to sending them to one of our state’s indoctrination centers. Here’s just a small example why. Last Friday, I was forwarded the following email from the director of the Mississippi Press Association Layne Bruce. It reads:
“Layne and Fellow MPA Members, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are embarking on a joint reporting project that may be of interest as we are hoping to partner with some of the state’s newspapers. The project is focused on climate change and its impact on Mississippi. Stories in the works include a look at rising sea levels along the coast, environmental activism, climate change policy, renewable energy and other related topics — all with a strong focus on real people from around the state … How does MPA fit in? First, we want to make the content available to interested news organizations. We anticipate images and text, as well as videos for select stories. Second, we hope that some of you might be interested in hosting small teams of reporters from our schools and helping us to tell the most relevant climate change stories for your readers. Thank you for your consideration, Deb Wenger, Ole Miss and Terry Likes, MSU.”
And, just in case you didn’t know that Ms. Wenger is part of the problem instead of the solution when it comes to educating our children, she signs off from the email with the following “Debora Wenger, PH.D. (She/Her) Associate Dean/Professor.”
Climate change, gender identity and the unholy alliance between our liberal universities and the equally liberal press all wrapped with a bow. And there you have the perfect example of why our country is a mess.
Here we have someone who isn’t simply teaching our children but is an “Associate Dean” of the entire journalism department at Ole Miss, and she has decided to fully buy into the ridiculous notion that she needs to let us know what “her” preferred pronouns are. It’s insanity.
And don’t think that Southern Miss is any better. We hired a Southern Miss graduate to write for us a year or so ago, and it turns out, it was a “them.” “Them” wanted “them” to be a part of them’s byline. I told Mark, “Oh, hell no.” We aren’t playing that game here at the Leader-Call. “Them” was talented and even personable enough, and if “them” would have cared as much about having a work ethic as “them” cared about “them’s” pronouns, “them” had the potential to be a great journalist. “Them” is now with another media outlet in the area and I wish “them” well.
If you go to the University of Wisconsin/Madison website, you can find an entire list of new pronouns that include, “fae,” “ey,” “ve,” “xe,” “hir,” “xyr,” “eirs,” “perself,” “verself” and “xemself.” The website also includes a section of “Frequently Asked Questions,” the first being, “What if I make a mistake?” The incredibly long answer to this included, “It may be appropriate to approach them and say something like, ‘I noticed that you were getting referred to with the wrong pronoun earlier, and I know that that can be really hurtful. Would you be okay with me taking them aside and reminding them about your pronouns?’”
And we seriously wonder why our nation has turned into a basket full of whimpering morons?
When this kind of insanity inserts itself into my world, I often think about my father. In this case, I imagine being a 20-something-year-old and telling my father, “Dad, I’ve decided that I want my preferred pronoun to be ‘xemself.’” My father’s response would have been to use one of the fists attached to his Popeye-after-spinach-ingested-size forearms to slug me in the head. And that would have been a great example for the University of Wisconsin/Madison to use as an interaction that was truly “hurtful.”
As for climate change, last week, President Biden said the following: “Nobody can deny the impact of climate crises — at least nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. Just look around, around the nation and the world for that matter. Historic floods, intense droughts, extreme heat, deadly wildfires that have caused serious damage that we’ve never seen before.”
This is pretty rich coming from, without a doubt, one of the dumbest elected officials to ever hold office — not just the presidency, but any office. This man has been stupid his entire life. This man was caught plagiarizing papers at Syracuse law school, where he graduated No. 76 out of 85 students. That worked out so well for him that he was caught plagiarizing again while giving speeches during his failed run for the presidency in 1988. This is the guy who described Barack Obama as “articulate and bright and clean.” He is the guy who said, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” and he said, “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.”
Yes, you are, Joe. You are really, really stupid, and so is spending billions of taxpayer dollars on fighting climate change, when people simply want to be able to afford to buy groceries and gas.
Trying to force people to buy electric cars when the infrastructure to support it isn’t in place and the materials to make the batteries are controlled by our enemies is what real stupidity looks like. Believing that tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, heat waves, wildfires and temperature change is a new phenomenon is moronic. Thinking we can affect enough change on the climate to make a difference is simply insane, especially when more than half of the world refuses to participate in the stupidity.
The left-wing, climate-change agenda is dangerous, as it makes us weaker and China stronger. The entire notion is almost as dumb as pretending there are more than two genders or making up nonsensical pronouns. But this is what universities, including Mississippi’s big three, are busy teaching our children.
Email Leader-Call Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.