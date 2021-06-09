Have you noticed how often the word “trillion” is thrown around in regard to governmental spending? There used to be a saying that a billion here and a billion there sooner or later you are talking about real money.
Now they throw around the word “trillion” as if they can print money ... oh, they can print money — and they are!
In December, our government passed a $600 billion relief package — politician payoff with a pittance handed to the people to keep them quiet and in approval of the theft.
Six-hundred-billion dollars doesn't sound like much in these days of spending gone mad. When you do some math, it is a staggering amount.
If you spent $1,000 per day — every day — it would take you about 2,740 years before you went broke. Add the other $5 billion, and it would take you 16,440 years to go broke.
Even in a country as large as ours, could we possibly have spent all that money already? Must be, because just a couple months later, a $1.9 trillion “rescue and relief” package with $1,400 payoff to the citizens to keep their mouths shut passed to stem the tide of an emergency. So, how much is $1.9 trillion?
• A trillion is one million million. It is a 1 followed by 12 zeros.
• If you stacked $1 million in $100 bills, it would be about 3.3 feet tall. Stack $1 billion and it reaches 40,000 inches — almost 2/3 of a mile. Stack $1 trillion and it would be about 631 miles — the equivalent from Biloxi to St. Louis.
• If you spent $1 per second every day, it would take you 32,000 years to spend $1 trillion.
Now our government wants more for infrastructure, with absolutely no limits on what “infrastructure” they are talking about. They speak of our crumbling highways and airports as if we are in Beirut.
Could they use upgrades? Sure. But if our airports were “crumbling,” we would be reading about commercial air crashes daily. Have you driven on Interstate 59? Would you say that highway is crumbling? No highway I have been on, at least by my definition, would be “crumbling.”
So they will call it whatever to twist enough arms and promise enough goodies to get another trillion or so dollars to dole out to support the socialists’ dream list.
By throwing those numbers around with reckless abandon and attaching “rescue” and “jobs” on the cover — and promising a handout or two to the people — it becomes popular among public opinion. Imagine a pollster calling you and asking, “Are you in support of the rescue plan that will send you $1,400 from Uncle Sam no matter what your circumstances are or how you have been affected by COVID?” Would you say you were against it? Of course not.
A deal will be struck under the guise of infrastructure. It will be a slush fund by those in charge of printing our currency. The more the presses run, the less and less the dollar becomes. The saving grace of the United States is that it is the world’s reserve currency, but nowhere is it written that that will be permanent. If the day comes when we are not the world's reserve currency, you will see Great Depression-era conditions with a population ill-equipped to deal with such.
It will be a disaster.
There is no real opposition to the ridiculous government spending. Republicans bark a lot, but in the end, they are just as addicted to spending as Democrats — it helps them maintain power. Each time Republicans say they are for fiscal responsibility, the BS meter should explode. At least Democrats don't pretend to be against spending. In a huge swath of the Democratic Party, what is being proposed is far too little.
It is the goal of socialists — many of them entrenched as Democrats — to be in charge of everyone from cradle to grave. They want government to provide for the basic necessities of life — food and shelter. They want to be in charge of education and then college — all of which will be free, of course. You've probably heard of basic government income — a monthly stipend from the government so that you, a ward of the state, can survive.
Once the government is in charge of every need, it can then dictate your every move. And that is the end game — subjects of their regime.
So, as you listen to calls of infrastructure, it is just another Trojan horse to open the national checkbook to a bunch of people addicted to overspending. They have to overspend. They have to stop Americans from relying on themselves in life. Freedom does not fit in to their grand plans. If their way wins, government becomes the answer when every one of us should know by now that it is the problem.
This has nothing to do with roads and bridges, much like the last “rescue” package had little to do with actually battling a pandemic that, by the time of the bill's passage, had already started to recede.
The government spending spree reminds me of a time as a child at a school fair when I came across a table with a plastic tree and money attached to its branches. Play the raffle and one could win the tree full of money. “Dad, I sure do wish money grew on trees!” I said.
“Yes,” he answered, “but if it did that, then the money wouldn’t be worth anything because it would be everywhere.”
I was 6 years old when I learned that lesson in economics.
Why can't our government understand such a simple principle?
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.