“It is those overall relationships that have torn me to shreds these last two weeks. The question I continue to ask myself, ‘If it was that bad out there and was under probe for three months, why did not one member of SCAR call me and say, ‘Sean, we have a serious problem with Mary Ellen?’”
Mercy, it is ever a good time for a vacation.
I’m sure many of my follow- ers on Facebook — apparently
I have been quite the topic of Facebook lately as it pertains
to the animal abuse case at the home of my adopted godparents David and Mary Ellen Senne — will think I just headed for the hills. But I haven’t. Just advan- tageous timing on my part.
Listening to and seeing things being said about me has never really bothered me. Just look at a Carl Ford letter to the editor ripping me apart. There it is — my name in the headline. This thick skin is attributed to my father’s toughness as a newspa- per editor.
He taught me early. “You might as well get used to it now,” he said. “When you are in this job and put out the words we put out, we are constant targets.”
I didn’t pay much attention, but scrolled the social media site Wednesday — referred to by my favorite police captain as “The Devil” — to pass the time.
My older brother was edu- cating liberals while my mother was quoting Bernie Sanders. Politics aside, people just getting downright mean to one another, tearing another human being to their core behind the safety of a telephone screen.
As well-intentioned as it might be, Facebook has done nothing more than to devolve an otherwise civilized society. Ev- erything is news now with 300 million people able to comment in a second’s notice.
It also makes people LOSE ... THEIR ... SHI(R)T! It’s insane. Post anything about pol- itics and the wolves attack. Post anything about anything and the wolves are waiting to attack. We are too fat and too happy — and waste far too much time getting outraged at everything you might disagree with and living other people’s lives.
I had just had it.
I looked at Cubbie and said, “That’s it. I’m done.” I deacti- vated my account that second. Will I return? Probably not. I never was one much for “The Books” as it was, averaging about seven posts per year.
My younger brother Dan left Facebook during the 2016 elec- tion and said he has never been freer. I’m going to embrace that spirit ...
This animal-abuse case has torn at me more than any other thing I have ever covered — EVER.
I first met the women from SCAR in the summer of 2013. The horrific shelter in Ellisville had been dismantled — with SCAR’s excellent work — and they had a vision to start a no- kill shelter in Laurel.
We met at PetSense. When
I arrived, five women sat in a room “nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rockin’ chairs.” But they were passion- ate — boy were they passionate. I was in lockstep with everything they said, especially wanting
the animal laws to get tougher.
I don’t remember, but Cali the rescue dog might have accompa- nied me for that first visit.
Over the next months, we used each other as any news- paperman and source use each other — drop a line on a good story, a plus for the reporter, and get publicity, the plus for the source.
It worked great and we worked great together.
In December 2013, I got in touch with SCAR about a moth- er and daughter who said they witnessed a man chop a cat’s head off near Soso. Horrific.
Soon after that story pub- lished, my phone at the Lead- er-Call rang. It was a woman named Mary Ellen Senne who said she read every single thing I wrote, cut them out and saved them in a folder. She had read the cat story and had to call.
She started to tell me about who she was, the property she had, the things she had done.
Overwhelmed at just what she said, I knew I had to meet this woman.
As most everyone does the first time they visit Wonderland, the jaw drops, cellphone cam- eras flash and the words, “How could I not know this was out here?” will always be heard.
There was the caboose, the pool house and the dream house — a round house literally built around a real carousel. There was a round house with antique cars, most of which are gone now. On one of the 19 lakes,
a paddlewheeler sat next to a real pirate ship. Across the lake, Mary Ellen had built a chapel
to honor the pets she once had living with her but had moved on across the bridge. Next to the chapel is the pet cemetery. Each animal that passes over Rain- bow Bridge is buried. Strangers come out to spread ashes or leave photos of their pets in the chapel.
I wrote her story for one of our Profile sections and took many, many photos.
It was around then that I told SCAR about this woman whose life’s mission was to be a God’s Waiting Room or, as I like to say, Hotel California — they check in but they never check out.
And by “they,” I mean the forgotten, the lost, the beaten, the diseased — every one of them with a death sentence. Sad as it is, some dogs are just not adoptable — which is the real goal of any rescue. Some will sit in kennels for years, taking up a spot that could easily be used for an adoptable dog.
That is where Mary Ellen always stepped in, giving the dogs a place to stay, eat every day and get cared for by vets as best as possible, until the inevi- table time they got called home. Once dead, she would take each animal to a vet, have it wrapped, then put into a freezer awaiting burial.
Having covered SCAR, I knew they dealt with the worst of the worst. Some of the stories those women told me about rescues they had been on made my heart weep. What people are capable of doing to animals is beyond what the heart can comprehend.
SCAR and Mary Ellen worked together on homing the unwanted dogs. Surely Mary Ellen called about a few and SCAR probably contacted her about a few. It didn’t matter. The dogs had a place to stay.
I jumped on as one of SCAR’s biggest supporters. I wrote hundreds of column
inches about the organization and its rescues. Some of the photos made me vomit — but we printed them anyway, to show the depravity of it all to help raise awareness.
I helped organize a home- brew festival for SCAR, an outing that raised just shy of $10,000. Cubbie and I donated what we could and would drop off $20 at SCAR’s yard sales just because. It wasn’t a huge amount, but every bit helps.
We fostered two of their dogs, who, unfortunately, decided to get into repeated fights over a chew toy and had to be given back to the rescue. We know those two will get adopted and
I promise that when Libby gets through her puppy stage, she will be the greatest snuggling dog known to humankind. I promise. She’s a gentle giant with a dinosaur’s face.
In June — two months into an investigation that I will always believe contained very little investigating — Cubbie and I boarded three of our dogs at Pepper Pawz, a new kennel business on Ira G. Odom Road. She is a SCAR board member and we have always had a good relationship, although I doubt
I will board with her any more after seeing the four poops fall out of our dog Walter’s blanket when we picked the dogs up. Who knows how long those were there?
But, still, I even gave her business a good review, because she was Amanda Pepper from SCAR and she is trying to get her business off the ground.
It is those overall relation- ships that have torn me to shreds these last two weeks. The question I continue to ask myself, “If it was that bad out there and was under probe for three months, why did not one member of SCAR call me and say, ‘Sean, we have a serious problem with Mary Ellen?’” Why didn’t they text or send a Facebook message?
I think I was owed that. They knew my relationship with the Sennes. They knew the Sennes hosted my wedding — al- though Cubbie and I footed the bill for the rest of it — and did buy the home we live in
in Laurel — but we have paid rent on the 15th of every month for two years.
She helped us out. She did. Just like she would help you out. Just like she helped out so many people and animals.
The Sennes are not crim- inals, yet have been treated as such. On Monday morn- ing, coinciding with a press conference featuring Sheriff Alex Hodge — the most cash-strapped entity in Jones County, a department that is stretched thin beyond belief — sent a lieutenant and two deputies to arrest a 68-year- old woman on the verge of
a mental breakdown and her 71-year-old husband, a decorat- ed retired Army colonel who suffers from myriad ailments.
A lieutenant and two dep- uties from a department that does not have the means or manpower to adequately patrol Jones County, by the sheriff’s own admission.
The two senior citizens were handcuffed, even though Mary Ellen could hardly walk. Never even a blemish of criminal his- tory with nothing but volumes of good works that the two have done, and now she and her husband were being led to the wolves.
So many times it has been me waiting there, with TV cameras by my side, trying to get a good soundbite out of the newsworthy subject of the day. I knew what those two were about to go through.
They were strip-searched, placed in prison stripes and orange crocs. A 68-year-old philanthropist and her husband, a Purple Heart recipient, wear- ing orange crocs. They were paraded past three television news cameras.
I have been nothing but
fair to SCAR and wrote two stories, one that published
on July 10, about a man who shot a dog in the head with an arrow. I quoted SCAR Presi- dent Heather Williams multiple times.
The next day, two innocent senior citizens who may have had more than they could handle were subjected to a nightmare that never could be believed. I honestly believe
all it would have taken to
solve this problem is about 30 gallons of bleach to clean the cages and an offer to help to get that animal population under control and the ones who need- ed help the help they needed.
Instead, it was treated as the crime of the century. Maybe the number of animals was
the worst, but was what was found on the property at 178 Lyon Ranch Road worse than a home in Sharon where the re- maining live dogs were eating the dead dogs because a home- owner abandoned the building? Is it worse than one of the ones we fostered who was on a short chain 24 hours per day eating an occasional can of beets?
Not even close.
Now two lives have been ruined. Yes, I firmly believe they will be found not guilty because they are just that — not guilty — of what they are charged with. At worst, it is a bad case of hoarding. The two likely will move. Wonderland will be no more.
And when this is all said and done, I believe the motivation behind this was an attempt to get the animal cruelty laws strengthened — a cause I, until the morning of July 11, 2018, believed in with all of my heart.
But when legislators see what happened to these two people and how they could be facing severe jail time had laws been stricter, they will take serious pause. This was the wrong case to pin that effort on. It just was. And your efforts will take a huge hit because of this.
I just can’t wrap my head around it all.
Two sets of people I care about deeply.
Why didn’t SCAR call me about Mary Ellen? And why didn’t Mary Ellen ask me for help?
I just don’t know.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Laurel Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.