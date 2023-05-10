President Joe Biden was born Nov. 20, 1942. That has been a well-known fact, or at least a widely available fact, since Biden entered national politics a half-century ago. The fact that Biden is 80 years old now, and that he will be 82 when the next presidential term begins, and that he will be 86 when that term ends — all that has been known at all times surrounding Biden’s campaigns and presidency.

Byron York

Byron York

And yet it appears that Biden’s advanced age has only now begun to register in a truly deep way with American voters. Yes, large numbers of voters have expressed concern about Biden’s age for quite a while. But it appears the level of concern has hit a new level, one that will have a profound effect on Biden’s effort to win another term in the White House.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.