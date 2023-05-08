Today (Tuesday) is the day the people of Jones County have been waiting for. Four of five sheriff candidates will debate live on The Buck Naked Truth podcast, which begins at 4 p.m. on Facebook. Sgt. Kenny Rogers of the Laurel Police Department chose not to participate.
There will be no other time when all four candidates will be on the same stage facing a tough interviewer. Most political candidates prefer more relaxed, softball-style interviews, where they are free to bloviate on their own accomplishments without getting challenged. That is not the case on the Buck Naked Truth — a huge victory for the voters.
Those who will elect the next sheriff have to see how they act under some pressure. Anyone can get up in front of a roomful of supporters and chit-chat, but true candidates will get in the ring and, metaphorically speaking, duke it out.
For anyone who cannot tune in to the live broadcast, it will be available Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Facebook. Also, take the post-debate poll at www.leader-call.com.
Turn the tables on scammers
Anyone who has a telephone these days has dealt with the annoyance of robocalls and a never-ending assault by scammers. Scammers, reports show, have figured out a way to weaponize Artificial Intelligence in an effort to scam mostly older Americans.
Here is how it is done: Scammers will find a file containing audio on a young person’s hacked phone. They will take that audio of the young person, then, using AI, make it say whatever words the scammer wanted.
So, imagine sitting at home and your granddaughter calls — at least you think it is — telling you she is about to be evicted and she owes thousands of dollars to her landlord. Or maybe she’s in jail. Or has been in an accident. The first response by many kindly grandparents is to help. Maybe in that fog of a loved one being in distress, some reason goes out the window. It is most certainly understandable.
But the granddaughter is not on the other end. It’s all a scam. As Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department has said more times than anyone could count, “Once your money is gone, it is not coming back.”
How do we fight back? We have a simple, AI-proof decision. The next time you are with your grandchildren, talk about this scam. Then agree on a phrase or event or life moment that only you two would know. As AI speaks, chime in with, “What was the name of our next-door neighbor’s dog growing up?” Come up with your own question, but something so personal, only your loved one would know.
The lunge into AI is swift. There are calls of doom and the dangers. Frankly, it is scary, but the intelligence on top of our shoulders, placed there by the One, will forever be stronger than any machine humans can devise. As long as we tap into the power of our own brains, humans will win.
Please, be careful with these scammers — they mean business. Now, can we interest you in a new auto warranty?
