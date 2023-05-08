Today (Tuesday) is the day the people of Jones County have been waiting for. Four of five sheriff candidates will debate live on The Buck Naked Truth podcast, which begins at 4 p.m. on Facebook. Sgt. Kenny Rogers of the Laurel Police Department chose not to participate.

There will be no other time when all four candidates will be on the same stage facing a tough interviewer. Most political candidates prefer more relaxed, softball-style interviews, where they are free to bloviate on their own accomplishments without getting challenged. That is not the case on the Buck Naked Truth — a huge victory for the voters.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.