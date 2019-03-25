In a four-page letter to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees summarizing his initial review of Mueller’s report, Attorney General William Barr wrote, “Although my review is ongoing, I believe that it is in the public interest to describe the report and to summarize the principal conclusions reached by the Special Counsel and the results of his investigation.”
Barr writes, “The report explains that the Special Counsel and his staff thoroughly investigated allegations that members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump, and others associated with it, conspired with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, or sought to obstruct the related federal investigations.”
After noting the Special Counsel obtained “a number of indictments and convictions … all of which have been publicly disclosed,” Barr writes, “The report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.”
Regarding allegations of collusion, Barr wrote, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As the report states: ‘[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.’”
The Special Counsel found evidence of “two main Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.” But, Barr wrote, “the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”
Regarding allegations of obstruction of justice, Barr wrote that the Special Counsel “did not draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction.” Nevertheless, Barr wrote, “After reviewing the Special Counsel’s final report on these issues; consulting with Department officials, including the Office of Legal Counsel; and applying the principles of federal prosecution that guide our charging decisions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense. Our determination was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.”
Barr said the DOJ would continue to examine Mueller’s report to determine what the law would and would not allow him to make public. He wrote, “As soon as that process is complete, I will be in a position to move forward expeditiously in determining what can be released in light of applicable law, regulations, and Departmental policies.”
The end of Mueller’s investigation is just the beginning of spinning new narratives that align with old political ends. Democrats and their kissing cousins at CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, et al have never accepted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Their rejection has turned into pure hate, unrestricted malice, and bitterness toward President Trump and anyone even remotely connected to him.
Politics and media coverage at the national level is totally corrupt. Both major parties are equally involved in corruption. The federal bureaucracy is totally corrupt.
Trump won the presidency because grassroots, rank-and-file Americans living outside major metropolitan areas have realized just how corrupt the federal government and mainstream media have become. Democrats and media cousins’ continuing to beat the Trump-is-evil drum will solidify Americans’ belief that Trump is the right person right now to fight that corruption.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
