In November 2007, the people of Jones County and the Pine Belt first sent me to fight for our values in the Senate. When I took office, I had several clearly defined goals: To serve the people of Mississippi, to fight for the causes I campaigned on, to promote the lasting interests of all of our citizens and to reflect the values we hold dear. I have done that to the best of my ability every day over the last 16 years.

Serving for the past decade and a half has been my honor. There are no words to describe the gratefulness I hold in my heart for the people of the Pine Belt, who so honored me with the privilege of public service. I love you all.

Chris McDaniel mug

Chris McDaniel

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.