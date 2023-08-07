In November 2007, the people of Jones County and the Pine Belt first sent me to fight for our values in the Senate. When I took office, I had several clearly defined goals: To serve the people of Mississippi, to fight for the causes I campaigned on, to promote the lasting interests of all of our citizens and to reflect the values we hold dear. I have done that to the best of my ability every day over the last 16 years.
Serving for the past decade and a half has been my honor. There are no words to describe the gratefulness I hold in my heart for the people of the Pine Belt, who so honored me with the privilege of public service. I love you all.
The values I cherish, the principles I hold dear and the beliefs I campaigned on are the same ones we all embrace, and the same ones I fought for each and every day in the Capitol.
When the religious liberties of Mississippi’s students were threatened, I wrote the “Mississippi Student Religious Liberties Act” to protect prayer in public schools and the free exercise of one’s religious beliefs.
When a governor, in the clutches of corporate interests, threatened the private property rights of our citizens, I led the effort to stop him and ensure that the protection of your property is forever enshrined in the state constitution.
Throughout my career, I have authored laws to protect the lives of the unborn, cut taxes, safeguard small businesses, create opportunities in education, defend our right to keep and bear arms, institute tougher punishments for violent criminals, protect children from sexual predators, punish terrorists with the ultimate sentence and defend the integrity of the voting booth. I also authored Nathan’s Law in honor of Nathan Key and his parents; the legislation became the nation’s most comprehensive school bus safety law and has been implemented by numerous other states.
I have had the distinction of being named a Champion of Freedom by Americans for
Prosperity, Legislator of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Law Enforcement Officers Association Legislator of the Year and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Legislator of the Year. I received the distinguished service award from the Department of Corrections and numerous other awards from conservative groups. For instance, I was awarded the American Conservative Union’s Award for Conservative Excellence multiple times.
Perhaps even better, I have been endorsed by conservatives like Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Sarah Palin, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.
But the laws, accomplishments and awards do not reflect what I do; they reflect who I am and where I come from.
Mississippi has a deep history of independence and a fierce love of liberty. This is certainly true of my home in the “Free State of Jones,” born not in civil war but emerging decades earlier — a time when men and women lived free, without the controlling hand of government. That same spirit of independence is an unquenching fire that burns deep within me.
With that same drive and determination that has fueled me as a member of the Senate, I ask for the high honor of continuing the fight as lieutenant governor.
We live in a great state with honest, hardworking people, but our government has failed us. We have forgotten our cherished history, who we are and where we came from.
The political principles and the moral values that made us a great state and the greatest nation on Earth have been abandoned by many. It’s time to reclaim them.
With more true conservatives in Mississippi’s Capitol, we can begin returning our state to the people’s republic that our forebears fought, bled and died for.
As your lieutenant governor, I will work tirelessly to reform our state government. We can eliminate the state income tax. We can improve our education system and rid Mississippi of the “woke” culture that has stained it. We can have law and order, respect for life and liberty, and end our dependence on Washington, D.C.
It has been said that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. In all humility, I ask you, the God-fearing people of Mississippi, to take this first step toward a brighter future for our children and grandchildren and allow me to fight for you as your lieutenant governor.
The values of Jones County and the Pine Belt are the values that can save our state and republic.
To the people of Jones County, thank you. You made me who I am today. I am one of you, and I always will be. I'm asking for your vote on Aug. 8.
