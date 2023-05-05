Thursday’s National Day of Prayer was a time for reflection and recommitment to our faith and our country. The National Day of Prayer has been observed since 1952 and takes place on the first Thursday in May each year. It is a day for people of all faiths to come together and pray for our nation, its leaders and its citizens.
Prayer has always been an integral part of our nation’s history. The Founding Fathers recognized the importance of prayer, and many of them were deeply religious. They believed that prayer was a way to seek guidance, wisdom and strength from a higher power. Throughout our nation’s history, we have faced many challenges, and prayer has been a constant source of comfort and hope.
“It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without God and the Bible.” - George Washington
“I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?” - Benjamin Franklin
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the Gift of God?” - Thomas Jefferson
“I have a tender reliance on the mercy of the Almighty, through the merits of the Lord Jesus Christ. I am a sinner. I look to Him for mercy; pray for me.” - Alexander Hamilton
These quotes demonstrate the importance of faith and prayer to our Founding Fathers. They believed that God was integral to the success and well-being of our nation and recognized the importance of seeking guidance and wisdom through prayer.
Today, our nation faces many challenges. It seems there are groups doing all they can to destroy our great nation. These challenges can seem overwhelming, but we must remember that prayer can be a powerful force for change. When we come together in prayer, we can find comfort, peace and strength to face whatever lies ahead.
This National Day of Prayer is not just about asking for blessings, but it is also about seeking God’s will and guidance for our lives. As we pray for our nation, we must remember that we are not just praying for ourselves, but we are also praying for our neighbors, our communities and our world.
The National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for us to unite as a nation and seek God’s guidance and wisdom. It is a time for us to come together in humility, recognizing that we are all in need of God’s grace and mercy. As we pray, let us remember that our prayers can make a difference. Let us pray for our leaders, for those who are suffering and for our nation’s future.
“Prayer is not just an act of asking for blessings, but it is also an act of seeking God’s will and guidance for our nation.”
“When we pray for our nation, we are not just praying for ourselves, but we are also praying for our neighbors, our communities and our world.”
“Prayer is not an escape from responsibility, it is a response to it. It is not a passive activity, but an active one that calls us to engage in the work of building a better nation.”
“As we pray for our nation, let us not just ask for blessings, but let us also pray for the strength and wisdom to be the change we wish to see.”
“Prayer is not a substitute for action, but it is a necessary precondition for it. It is through prayer that we find the courage and conviction to act for the good of our nation.”
These quotes emphasize that praying for our nation is not just about asking for blessings or favors, but it is also about seeking God’s will and guidance for our nation. It is about taking responsibility and actively working toward building a better nation. Praying for our nation is not a substitute for action, but it is a necessary precondition for it. Through prayer, we can find the courage and strength to act for the good of our nation.
Let us make a commitment today as Christians that we will pray daily for our great nation as the Bible tells us in I Timothy 2:1-2 - “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
This verse encourages us to pray for all people, including those who are in positions of authority over us, such as our nation’s leaders. It emphasizes the importance of praying for our leaders so that we may lead a peaceful and godly life. This verse reminds us that praying for our leaders is not only important for their own benefit, but also for the benefit of the entire nation.
In conclusion, the National Day of Prayer is an important reminder of the power of prayer. It is a time for us to come together as a nation and seek God’s guidance and wisdom. Let us remember that prayer is not just about asking for blessings, but it is also about seeking God’s will and guidance for our lives. As we pray for our nation, let us remember that our prayers can make a difference, and let us continue to pray for God’s love, life and liberty to be poured out upon us all.
Dan Carr is a pastor at Community Baptist Church in Slidell, La., and the president of the Mississippi Conservative Club. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.