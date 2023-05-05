Thursday’s National Day of Prayer was a time for reflection and recommitment to our faith and our country. The National Day of Prayer has been observed since 1952 and takes place on the first Thursday in May each year. It is a day for people of all faiths to come together and pray for our nation, its leaders and its citizens.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

 Prayer has always been an integral part of our nation’s history. The Founding Fathers recognized the importance of prayer, and many of them were deeply religious. They believed that prayer was a way to seek guidance, wisdom and strength from a higher power. Throughout our nation’s history, we have faced many challenges, and prayer has been a constant source of comfort and hope.

