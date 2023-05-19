The results of the big GOP Congressional investigations have arrived, and the constant complainers couldn’t come through with any evidence. Rep. Comer (R-Kentucky) released a 63 page document detailing his committee’s findings in their much-hyped investigation of President Biden’s wrong doings, and the supposed misdeeds of his son Hunter. Nothing. Zilch.
No specific evidence of anything. Of course we were all expecting a lot more. Readers of this paper and listeners to right-wing radio shows have read and heard the phrase “Biden Crime Family” thousands of times in the last 6 months. Even worse was watching the attempts of Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) committee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Gov’t” try to find any evidence to back up their hyperbolic campaign rhetoric.
My dad taught me that a man is only as good as his word. We have all learned, unfortunately, that the words the GOP congress people used in their recent campaigns were empty, dishonest, and worthless.
What else did they campaign on? Biden won’t allow drilling! We need energy independence! Guess what? America is already energy independent, and we produce more oil and gas than we consume (https://www.eia.gov/totalenergy/data/monthly/). That’s not the reason the price of gas is too high. Biden has caused inflation to soar! Has the GOP brought inflation down? They have done nothing.
I wish the GOP Congress people and the right-wing media would stop their nonsense and start making sure they can back up what they say. They have been shooting blanks.
Letters to the Editor are printed as they are received. Hand-written letters will not be accepted. Submit letters to murph@leader-call.com. Submission of a letter does not guarantee its publication. Anonymous letters will not be printed.
