The results of the big GOP Congressional investigations have arrived, and the constant complainers couldn’t come through with any evidence. Rep. Comer (R-Kentucky) released a 63 page document detailing his committee’s findings in their much-hyped investigation of President Biden’s wrong doings, and the supposed misdeeds of his son Hunter. Nothing. Zilch. 

No specific evidence of anything. Of course we were all expecting a lot more. Readers of this paper and listeners to right-wing radio shows have read and heard the phrase “Biden Crime Family” thousands of times in the last 6 months. Even worse was watching the attempts of Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) committee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Gov’t” try to find any evidence to back up their hyperbolic campaign rhetoric. 

