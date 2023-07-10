America as a nation is in desperate straits. We have excelled in the “E pluribus” part of our national motto, but we have spectacularly failed in forming the “unum.” Perhaps the only thing Americans agree with today is we are a divided nation.

Politics has become our national religion, replacing the faith of our founding fathers. Were they unified in a faith? Their beliefs were close enough to recognize a single Creator. That’s a good starting point on which to build a nation. Unfortunately, Americans no longer share any singular uniting point of view. National politics has too many moving parts to count. We’re living in an existential culture in which people believe everyone’s views are equally valid and true, i.e. there is no absolute truth. As Buffalo Springfield sang back in the day, “Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

