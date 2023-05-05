Read more, react less
The cheering, clapping and woofing in politics makes me ... I don’t know. At the risk of sounding like a millennial snowflake, it makes me a little “uncomfortable.” Always has. It just doesn’t feel right. And I realize it’s probably just me, so I’m not judging, heaven forbid. If you like to woof when some political red meat gets tossed into the ring, have a party — Republican or Democrat.
But woof points don’t woo me. Thoughtful analysis, analogies, principles — and, most important, actions — appeal to my sensibilities. It’s the same principle I have for preachers. The fire-and-brimstone approach that builds to an emotionally manipulative altar call isn’t just a turnoff, it makes me angry. Win hearts and minds with facts and firm faith for your side, not abject fear of the alternative. And when you add in automatic acceptance and adulation from the masses for falling in on the “right” side ... well, that just appeals to people whose motives are not necessarily altruistic.
So, what set off this rant? It was my accidental viewing of the opening minutes of Hannity on Wednesday night. He announced to his raucous crowd that there was evidence President Biden sold out the country and could go to federal prison. The audience cheered wildly ... and I just thought, “How sad.” Sad that the supposed leader of the country that was once the envy of the world could do something like that. And sad that self-professed patriots could respond like their team just scored a touchdown.
I’m no lily-livered liberal. Not by a longshot. But I don’t like it when people cheer for the death penalty. Never have. My first column expressing that viewpoint was written more than 20 years ago. I believe in capital punishment whole-heartedly, mind you, and believe it should be executed (see what I did there?) more efficiently and more often. But I won’t rah-rah it when the state has to strap down a defendant and end his or her life. Never. It’s a last resort. And it means others had to suffer greatly, and likely still are — on both sides of the crime.
Every life begins with hope and promise. Some begin in poverty, some begin in privilege. Either can overcome or go astray. There are plenty of examples of both extremes. When one of those lives has to be eliminated — after every other possible remedy has been exhausted, likely numerous times — then it is a necessary step for the greater good of society as a whole. But that’s nothing to celebrate.
Same goes for those who have candlelight vigils for the culprits or, worse yet, cheer for abortion. If you think killing an innocent baby is something to cheer for, you’re way worse than those who cheer the death of a convicted killer. Still, I respect your right to believe what you want and acknowledge that there are legitimate arguments for your side, in certain circumstances. None call for celebration, though, unless you’re deranged.
Cheering for the president of our country to go to prison is akin to throwing a party after learning that your pilot just had a stroke at 35,000 feet, especially when the co-pilot, in this particular case, has the cranial capacity of a cartoon character. It’s like cheering for the fire extinguisher after your kitchen burns or the airbag after totaling your vehicle. Sure, it could have been much worse, but still, something was wrecked in the process. Quiet prayers of thanks and reflection are more appropriate than drunken revelry.
The demonization of people with opposing views has become like a sport, and that’s not healthy for democracy. Cheering and making excuses/rationalizations for your side, then vilifying the opposing side under the exact same set of facts and circumstances isn’t merely being supportive, it’s cultish. It’s crazy. It’s fanatic — which, remember, is the root word of “fan.” Don’t be a fan. Be a participant. Keep your brain engaged. Being a fan means turning off your brain and blindly supporting the “side” you have chosen.
We need people to demand principles, not politics as usual. That’s the only thing that can save us from ourselves. George W. Bush and his supporters were just as wrong for signing The Patriot Act into law — by successfully labeling non-supporters as Islamic terrorist sympathizers barely a month after the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001 — as Joe Biden is for signing executive orders to combat climate change and “gun” violence. Anything that grants power under a wave of pressure and drummed-up emotion and labeling is bound to be a bad thing in the long run. That’s why we need grownups and independent-minded people, untethered to powerbrokers, in charge.
Political rallies are full of folks who cheer wildly at prescribed intervals for mindless applause lines. They’re barely listening, much less absorbing. That environment and approach is effective, so even statesmen must do it, I suppose. “I have to win in order to govern” is the rationalization. But it appeals to the lowest common denominator. And that’s what we get, way too often.
Thoughtfulness and nuance aren’t rewarded. The turning point in modern national politics, I contend, was when then-Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain stood on stage at a campaign Q&A and, after an audience member called opponent Barack Obama “an Arab,” McCain responded, “No, ma’am, he’s a decent family man I just happen to disagree with on fundamental issues.” McCain had been the rare Republican who (though reviled by conservatives) was revered and respected by people in both parties, the media and even pop culture ... But he never recovered from that failure to demonize his opponent less than a month before the 2008 election. Future nominees took note. And look where that approach has gotten us.
I despise the politicalization of everything, good or evil. The obsession with motives and manifestos of mass shooters is but one example that misses the point — the victims and their loved ones. They all become pawns on a political chessboard instead of grieving humans unwillingly pulled into a tragedy. Some become attention-seeking, opportunistic professional victims, and there are plenty of soulless politicians happy to exploit them, of course.
But if you’re willing to chalk up shooters as being one of “theirs” because of political leanings, then you have to accept the same when the shooter is one of “yours.” Yes, the media coverage isn’t the same. That’s a given. Get over it already. The difference is obvious to anyone who isn’t reacting like a fan.
Can we all just agree that there are lunatic supporters associated with both political parties and that neither side is for the mass shooting of schoolchildren, co-workers and innocent bystanders?
Probably not. The McCain Effect lives on. And our country is dying.
